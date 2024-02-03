Maretha Gerber to be first female head of Daimler Truck in SA

Gerber takes over from Michael Dietz on April 1.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) has appointed Maretha Gerber as its new president and CEO, effective from April 1.
The first woman appointed in this role, Gerber takes over from Michael Dietz who takes on a new challenge as president and CEO of Regional Centre Middle East and Africa. Dietz has been with the Daimler company since 1990 and joined DTSA in January 2020 in his current capacity.
“We are delighted to welcome Maretha Gerber as the new president and group CEO for DTSA and the second female on the Daimler Truck Overseas excom team,” said Andreas von Wallfeld, head of Daimler Truck Overseas.
“With her vast experience and excellent client rapport, we cannot think of anyone better for this position. Likewise, with his extensive knowledge and broad experience, we are pleased to have won Michael for the Regional Centre Middle East and Africa. We wish both Maretha and Michael all the best in their new roles.”
Gerber is South African and has more than 20 years’ experience within the Daimler organisation, including previously DaimlerChrysler and Mercedes-Benz SA. She held various management roles across sales, marketing, and dealer network in these companies before moving to a dealer principal role in the Mercedes-Benz dealer network.
In 2018 she became head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and later vice-president of sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Fuso Trucks, the position she currently holds.
“I am excited to work with the experienced leadership team and talented employees at DTSA and to lead the group of companies to new heights,” says Gerber.
This included an e-mobility strategy, and the company intends to launch electrified trucks in SA later this year.
DTSA’s brands include Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Buses, and Fuso Trucks which are all assembled in East London, in addition to offering parts and services for Freightliner and Western Star Trucks. The company’s Southern African footprint includes SA, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia.
In May 2022, in the East London plant’s 60th anniversary year, the truck and bus entity changed its trading name to DTSA after Daimler Truck AG was spunoff from Mercedes-Benz Group internationally.
In 2023 Mercedes-Benz Trucks claimed SA’s market leader position for heavy commercial vehicles.
