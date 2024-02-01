Life / Motoring

Volvo halts Polestar funding, handing responsibility to Geely

Swedish carmaker may cede its stake in EV company directly to shareholders, effectively handing control to Chinese firm

01 February 2024 - 11:57
by Marie Mannes
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Polestar 2 is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway. Picture: REUTERS
A Polestar 2 is displayed at a car show in Oslo, Norway. Picture: REUTERS

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it will stop funding for Polestar Automotive Holding, handing responsibility for the car brand to China’s Geely Holding.

Volvoholds a 48% stake in Polestar, while Geely owns 79% of Volvo, making it Volvo’s biggest shareholder. Swedish-listed Volvo’s heavy investment in Polestar has been criticised by analysts who see the stake as a drag on its resources.

Volvo said it has considered handing Polestar shares to shareholders, which would make Geely the controlling shareholder of the brand.

Like other new electric vehicle (EV) brands and start-ups, Polestar has struggled to make headway, particularly since Tesla started a price war last year. The automaker said earlier this month that it had missed its already reduced delivery targets for 2023.

Polestar’s shares are down just over 83% since it went public in June 2022 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Geely said in a separate statement it welcomed Volvo’s decision to focus its resources on its own development.

“Geely Holding will continue to provide full operational and financial support to the independent exclusive Polestar brand,” it added. “This support will not require a reduction of Geely Holding shareholding in Volvo Cars,” it added.

Polestar last week said it plans to cut about 450 jobs globally, or about 15% of its workforce, amid “challenging market conditions”.

Volvo reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings, posting operating income excluding joint ventures and associates of 6.7bn kronor (about R12bn), up from 3.9bn kronor a year earlier.

Reuters

SA electric-car sales hit new heights in 2023, but it’s still a trickle

EV sales increased 85.4% last year off a low base as more models were launched at better prices
Life
6 days ago

Volvo's new EX90 electric SUV will be able to power your appliances

Motor News speaks to Volvo’s Lutz Stiegler about the Swedish brand’s electric push
Life
4 months ago

Hertz to swap 20,000 EVs for petrol cars

The rental giant says the decision is in part because EVs are expensive to repair
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
An SUV for people who actually need an SUV
Life
2.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka appointed to Mercedes SA ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Between the white lines: writing about rugby
Life / Books
4.
FIRST DRIVE: Omoda C9 ups the ante in Chinese ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Category winners of 2024 World Women’s Car of ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Andretti stung by F1’s rejection of Cadillac entry

Life / Motoring

Toyota warns 50,000 older US cars are not safe to drive due to airbag risk

Life / Motoring

BMW M4 Competition models gain extra power

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.