Life / Motoring

Hertz to swap 20,000 EVs for petrol cars

The rental giant says the decision is in part because EVs are expensive to repair

11 January 2024 - 19:13
by Nathan Gomes and Akash Sriram
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The company had previously set a target for 25% of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024. Picture: REUTERS
The company had previously set a target for 25% of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024. Picture: REUTERS

Rental firm Hertz Global Holdings said on Thursday it would sell about 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from its US fleet due to higher expenses related to collision and damage, and will opt for petrol-powered vehicles.

Shares of the company, which operates vehicles from Tesla and Swedish EV maker Polestar, among other companies, fell about 3% at the market open.

Hertz had said it would order 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and followed that with a decision to buy up to 65,000 units over five years from Polestar.

“Expenses related to collision and damage, primarily associated with EVs, remained high in the quarter,” Hertz said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company had previously set a target for 25% of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.

Hertz expects about $245m of incremental depreciation expenses from the proposed sale in the fourth quarter of 2023 and warned of a hit to adjusted corporate core profit for the period.

The company said it would continue to focus on improving profitability for the remainder of its EV fleet.

Hertz’ used car website lists more than 700 EVs on sale including BMW’s i3 and Chevrolet’s Bolt, as well as Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y SUVs.

Reuters

Toyota to soon launch EVs with revolutionary solid-state batteries

The batteries can be charged in 10 minutes and have a range of 1,200 km
Life
20 hours ago

BMW’s Munich plant to produce only electric cars from 2027

The ‘Neue Klasse’ sedan, an electric car, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel to combustion engine cars
Life
1 day ago

Ebrahim Patel puts the brakes on cheaper EVs

Trade, industry and competition minister says EV import duties will not be reduced in the midst of SA's power crisis
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Zoo Crew enjoys freedom to ...
Life
2.
Petrol and diesel prices to plummet on Wednesday
Life / Motoring
3.
Multiple champion Al-Attiyah wins fifth stage of ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Prices of petrol and diesel to be slashed next ...
Life / Motoring
5.
These were SA’s best-selling cars in December as ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Wanted Online: A total eclipse of car art

Life / Motoring

BMW’s M division sets sales record in 2023

Life / Motoring

Toyota to soon launch EVs with revolutionary solid-state batteries

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.