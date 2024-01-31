BMW M4 Competition models gain extra power

For 2024 the BMW M4 range gets changes including a power boost for Competition models.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Fresh from a record 14.3% increase in sales compared with the previous year, BMW M has revealed the updated M4 coupe and convertible range for 2024.
The major news here includes the upping of power outputs in the BMW M4 Competition Coupé and Convertible fitted with M xDrive, BMW’s all-wheel drive system that can be adjusted for rear wheel torque distribution on command.
These are the only M3/M4 models on sale in SA. The rear-wheel drive M3 and M4, initially available at launch back in 2021, were discontinued in 2022.
The new models now wield 390kW, representing a 15kW increase from the 375kW generated by the pre-facelift cars, resulting in a 0.2 second improvement to 3.7 seconds in the 0-100km/h sprint. Torque is unchanged at 650Nm.
Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h while an optional M Driver’s package increases this to 280km/h.
The new Competition cars also come fitted standard with 19-inch M forged light-alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch at the rear. Standard equipment includes park distance control, cruise control with braking function, front collision warning with brake intervention, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition among other features.
Bucket seats with deep bolstering are optionally available. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redesigned headlights freshen the approach with two vertical LED units, each aligned in an arrowhead shape. Adaptive LED headlights are optional extras.
Optional M design graphics for the bonnet and the rear lid reminiscent of the limited edition M4 CSL are available either in high gloss black or red. A steel roof instead of carbon is available at no extra cost, and includes an electrically operated glass sliding roof.
Furthermore, an M Carbon exterior package adds carbon inserts for the wide-open front air intakes and rear diffuser, exterior mirror caps and a CFP rear spoiler specifically on the M4 Competition. Weight can be reduced by 25kg with the optionally available M Race Track package with lightweight M Carbon ceramic brakes and M Carbon bucket seats.
BMW M Performance Parts can provide additional options in the form of retrofit options such as M Performance forged wheels with centre locks.
Inside, the models get a new steering wheel with a flattened lower section, modified spokes design and control elements. There are new materials for the instrument panel and interior trims and a further reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit, and nine different colours for ambient interior lighting.
An M Alcantara steering wheel is also available, with optional heating function while finely polished aluminium can now be ordered.
The M4 Convertible benefits from similar exterior and interior updates, including an aperture in the seats that blows hot air to the necks of passengers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The standard M sports seats that are covered in Merino leather and in either of four different colours are heated and electrically adjusted.
An air cooler system can be ordered for the BMW M4 Competition convertible and the standard feature BMW Live Cockpit Professional also comprises the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps, BMW Head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlayand Android Auto, two USB ports and a 10 speaker sound system.
International Launch
BMW M4 Competition models gain extra power
The models fitted with all-paw traction now output 390kW from their turbocharged six-cylinder motors
Fresh from a record 14.3% increase in sales compared with the previous year, BMW M has revealed the updated M4 coupe and convertible range for 2024.
The major news here includes the upping of power outputs in the BMW M4 Competition Coupé and Convertible fitted with M xDrive, BMW’s all-wheel drive system that can be adjusted for rear wheel torque distribution on command.
These are the only M3/M4 models on sale in SA. The rear-wheel drive M3 and M4, initially available at launch back in 2021, were discontinued in 2022.
The new models now wield 390kW, representing a 15kW increase from the 375kW generated by the pre-facelift cars, resulting in a 0.2 second improvement to 3.7 seconds in the 0-100km/h sprint. Torque is unchanged at 650Nm.
Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h while an optional M Driver’s package increases this to 280km/h.
The new Competition cars also come fitted standard with 19-inch M forged light-alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch at the rear. Standard equipment includes park distance control, cruise control with braking function, front collision warning with brake intervention, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition among other features.
Redesigned headlights freshen the approach with two vertical LED units, each aligned in an arrowhead shape. Adaptive LED headlights are optional extras.
Optional M design graphics for the bonnet and the rear lid reminiscent of the limited edition M4 CSL are available either in high gloss black or red. A steel roof instead of carbon is available at no extra cost, and includes an electrically operated glass sliding roof.
Furthermore, an M Carbon exterior package adds carbon inserts for the wide-open front air intakes and rear diffuser, exterior mirror caps and a CFP rear spoiler specifically on the M4 Competition. Weight can be reduced by 25kg with the optionally available M Race Track package with lightweight M Carbon ceramic brakes and M Carbon bucket seats.
BMW M Performance Parts can provide additional options in the form of retrofit options such as M Performance forged wheels with centre locks.
Inside, the models get a new steering wheel with a flattened lower section, modified spokes design and control elements. There are new materials for the instrument panel and interior trims and a further reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit, and nine different colours for ambient interior lighting.
An M Alcantara steering wheel is also available, with optional heating function while finely polished aluminium can now be ordered.
The standard M sports seats that are covered in Merino leather and in either of four different colours are heated and electrically adjusted.
An air cooler system can be ordered for the BMW M4 Competition convertible and the standard feature BMW Live Cockpit Professional also comprises the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps, BMW Head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports and a 10 speaker sound system.
BMW SA has not provided arrival dates for SA.
Bentley sales fall 11% on slow luxury market
BMW’s M division sets sales record in 2023
Admyt makes parking simpler and swifter
George Old Car Show gets a German theme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.