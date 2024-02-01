JSE slips as investors mull over US Fed’s hawkish tone
Fed chair Jerome Powell says there is no rush to cut interest rates yet as more data is required to show that inflation is easing
01 February 2024 - 10:35
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with most global markets as investors digested a decision by the US Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady as expected. The Fed did signal that a March cut was unlikely.
In his post-meeting conference, Fed chair Jerome Powell pushed back against market expectations for a cut at the March meeting, highlighting the need to see inflation coming down more “sustainably towards” its 2% goal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.