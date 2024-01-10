Life / Motoring

NEWS

BMW’s Munich plant to produce only electric cars from 2027

The ‘Neue Klasse’ sedan, an electric car, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel to combustion engine cars

10 January 2024 - 15:51
by Victoria Waldersee
The 'Neue Klasse' sedan will be built at the Munich plant from 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED
Berlin — BMW’s Munich plant will be the first location in the carmaker’s factory network to produce exclusively electric models from the end of 2027, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The ‘Neue Klasse’ sedan, an electric car roughly the size of the carmaker’s current best-selling 3-series model line, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel to combustion engine cars, it added.

From 2026, exclusively electric cars will run off assembly lines at the plant, marking the end of 75 years of combustion engine car production.

The Neue Klasse, a multibillion-euro effort by BMW to jump the technology gap with competitors such as Tesla and other EV makers, will also be produced at BMW’s new plant under construction in Debrecen, Hungary, as well as in Shenyang, China, and San Luis Potosi in Mexico.

BMW Group reported record sales of over 2.5-million units in 2023 earlier this week and hit its target of a 15% share of battery-electric vehicles, aiming for over half a million EV sales in 2024.

Reuters

BMW showcases AI and augmented reality at CES

The German carmaker has invested heavily in advanced infotainment systems
Life
1 day ago

These were SA’s best-selling cars in December as sales end 2023 on a low

New-vehicle sales stuttered towards the second half of 2023 rising just 0.5% year-on-year
Life
8 hours ago

Limited edition Alpina B3 AWD launched to mark BMW’s 50 years in SA

All five units, each costing R2.9m, have already been sold
Life
3 weeks ago
