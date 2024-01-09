Life / Motoring

These were SA’s best-selling cars in December as sales end 2023 on a low

New-vehicle sales stuttered towards the second half of 2023 rising just 0.5% year on year

10 January 2024 - 12:01
by Denis Droppa
Toyota sold 11,200 units in December, more than double that of its nearest competitor Volkswagen.
Image: Supplied

In December SA’s new vehicle sales declined for the fifth consecutive month, with the 40,329 units representing a 3.3% drop compared with December 2022. Passenger vehicle sales at 27,606 units were 3.9% down and light commercial vehicles at 10,181 units dropped 2.9%.

These decreases were not enough to pull the 2023 total below that of the previous year. The margin was only 0.5% with 532,098 units sold in 2023 compared to 529,556 in 2022. It was an improvement, though not on the scale of the hoped-for pre-pandemic levels, said National Automobile Dealers’ Association chairperson Brandon Cohen.

Industry body Naamsa attributed mediocre sales to a depressed economy, high cost of living increases and power outages, in addition to major logistical challenges at ports towards year-end. However, it believes the pause in interest rate increases and easing in inflation may help counter pressure on household incomes.

The outlook for 2024 is cautiously optimistic, especially going into the second half of the year, with expectations that interest rates could drop in the next few months on the back of lower fuel prices and, hopefully, a gradual decline in inflation, said Cohen.

Toyota retained its dominant market leadership with 11,200 new vehicle sales in December, more than double the 5,274 of its nearest rival Volkswagen, with Suzuki in third place on 3,355 followed by Hyundai (2,569), Ford (2,489), Nissan (1,900), Renault (1,864), Haval (1,480), Isuzu (1,434) and Kia (1,415) rounding out the top 10.

The Hilux was again the country’s top-selling vehicle, with the Volkswagen Polo Vivo the top passenger car. Bakkies, compact SUVs and small hatchbacks continue to be the most popular market segments.

TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES — DECEMBER 2023

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,858
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 2,448
  3. Ford Ranger — 1,936
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,932
  5. Toyota Vitz — 1,358
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,023
  7. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,014
  8. Toyota Starlet — 1,013
  9. Suzuki Swift — 967
  10. Renault Triber — 901
  11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 898
  12. Toyota Fortuner — 798
  13. Nissan NP200 — 749
  14. Hyundai i20 — 741
  15. Hyundai Grand i10 — 731
  16. VW Polo — 708
  17. Haval H6 — 642
  18. Nissan Magnite — 610
  19. Kia Sonet — 581
  20. Renault Kiger — 570
  21. Haval Jolion — 557
  22. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 518
  23. Suzuki Ertiga — 510
  24. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 473
  25. Hyundai Venue — 455
  26. Suzuki Baleno — 399
  27. VW T-Cross — 378
  28. VW Amarok — 358
  29. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 346
  30. Nissan Navara — 337

 

