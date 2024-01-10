Legal Practice Council berated for making lawyers’ entrance exams English-only
The LPC says there is a perception that those who write exams in Afrikaans have an unfair advantage over other candidates who are also not mother-tongue English speakers
10 January 2024 - 15:49
AfriForum and the DA have criticised the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for its recent decision to restrict all its entrance exams for candidate lawyers to English.
The LPC, however, says such a decision is in line with English being the only language of record in courts and its own internal policies. ..
