‘Human-like’ AI comes into cars at CES trade show

Mercedes' virtual assistant can provide context-based suggestions and engage in dialogue with users.
AI is the buzzword at this week’s CES trade show in Las Vegas as car companies go all-out in a software war with sophisticated new in-vehicle virtual assistants. Artificial intelligence allows the assistants to converse in an almost human way, allowing drivers to control multiple vehicle functions without touching a button.
Early voice assistants had limited functionality and were hit-and-miss in terms of understanding human speech but the technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated, from the use of personalised avatars to generative AI technology.
At CES Mercedes-Benz unveiled a digital on-board buddy capable of providing context-based suggestions and engaging in dialogue with users. The assistant can speak in different tones of emotions and ask intelligent questions to clarify what is being asked, the company said.
“The car is your dialogue partner. You can ask questions, have a conversation, be productive,” Mercedes' chief technology officer, Markus Schaefer, said at the show.
The assistant will soon be introduced in production vehicles including the new concept CLA class electric car.
Volkswagen announced at CES that the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT will be integrated into the IDA voice assistant of its cars, allowing the system recognise and respond to an unprecedented range of demands.
A new AI chatbot will be offered in the updated Golf 8.
VW and technology partner Cerence say it offers new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice control. For example, the voice assistant can be used to control the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning, or to answer general knowledge question in intuitive language — purely hands-free.
The ChatGPT integration offers unmatched flexibility, customisation and ease of deployment, while prioritising security and usability for drivers, says VW.
The technology will be introduced by the middle of the year as a standard feature in production vehicles including the all-new Tiguan and updated Golf 8.
“Our customers don’t want to manually adjust their seats ... they want to use speech dialogue systems,” said Kai Gruenitz, Volkswagen’s board member for technical development.
BMW similarly used CES to introduce an enhanced AI personal assistant that is quicker and able to interact in a more human, conversation-like manner, while being able to control more vehicle functions.
The German firm also demonstrated how the driving experience can be enhanced with augmented reality glasses. Show visitors were able to test the AR glasses on a drive through Las Vegas, seeing how navigation instructions, hazard warnings, entertainment content, information on charging stations and supporting visualisations in parking situations are embedded into the real-world environment.
BMW showed its new BMW Operating System 9 (OS9) which will be rolled out this year and brings more streaming video content and gaming options to its vehicles. The optional BMW Digital Premium offering will give customers access to a range of third-party apps including gaming on their vehicle’s infotainment display while parked or charging at an EV station. Rear passengers will be able to play as well using huge screens such as the Theatre Screen in the rear of the 7 Series.
