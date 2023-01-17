New VW Golf GTI gets bullet-resistant armouring

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Two civil society organisations launch legal action in a bid to hold the president accountable for not bringing ‘critical piece’ of legislation into operation
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Offices in the inner city of Johannesburg are seeing huge demand from small and big occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
First drop in 60 years points to India becoming the world’s most populous nation
Myriad highly prescriptive laws has reduced the possibility of teams going the distance with a full complement
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Johannesburg-based Armormax has created a bullet-resistant armouring package for the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI.
It is the latest project by the luxury-vehicle armouring company and is said to be the world’s first armoured eighth-generation Golf GTI.
The high-performance German hatchback gets a B4 ballistic-level armoured specification that offers occupants protection against hand-thrown projectiles such as bricks and handgun calibres up to a .44 Magnum. This is sufficient to protect from hijackings with handguns, a smash-and-grab attempt, as well as from brick/rock throwing.
The package replaces all the glass with Optima ballistic glass that from the outside looks no different to a standard vehicle. All doors, panels, pillars, rear seats and hatch are armoured with lightweight synthetic armour.
The same ballistic protection is included in the roof and sunroof, the latter remaining operational just like the front windows. An intercom system finishes off the package.
“While it may seem misplaced to have a bulletproof hatchback in the offering, the demand for such a vehicle is quite high,” says Michael Broom, marketing manager for Armormax.
The company armoured a fleet of Golf 7s in 2018. Because it uses the lightest synthetic armour available, the conversion adds less than 180kg to the vehicle, meaning fuel economy and performance are not drastically affected.
“The B4 Golf was a daring project in 2018, but was met with immense interest and several orders were taken. There was never a question that we would develop the world’s first armouring package for the new model, knowing there would be a high demand. Its most popular application remains in the private-security sector as a chase, rapid-response and principal-extraction vehicle,” says Broom.
A Golf 8 GTI fitted with the package, which comes with a two-year warranty, is priced between R1.7m and R1.8m, depending on options fitted.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
VEHICLE SECURITY
New VW Golf GTI gets bullet-resistant armouring
It is said to be the world’s first armoured eighth-generation Golf GTI
Johannesburg-based Armormax has created a bullet-resistant armouring package for the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI.
It is the latest project by the luxury-vehicle armouring company and is said to be the world’s first armoured eighth-generation Golf GTI.
The high-performance German hatchback gets a B4 ballistic-level armoured specification that offers occupants protection against hand-thrown projectiles such as bricks and handgun calibres up to a .44 Magnum. This is sufficient to protect from hijackings with handguns, a smash-and-grab attempt, as well as from brick/rock throwing.
The package replaces all the glass with Optima ballistic glass that from the outside looks no different to a standard vehicle. All doors, panels, pillars, rear seats and hatch are armoured with lightweight synthetic armour.
The same ballistic protection is included in the roof and sunroof, the latter remaining operational just like the front windows. An intercom system finishes off the package.
“While it may seem misplaced to have a bulletproof hatchback in the offering, the demand for such a vehicle is quite high,” says Michael Broom, marketing manager for Armormax.
The company armoured a fleet of Golf 7s in 2018. Because it uses the lightest synthetic armour available, the conversion adds less than 180kg to the vehicle, meaning fuel economy and performance are not drastically affected.
“The B4 Golf was a daring project in 2018, but was met with immense interest and several orders were taken. There was never a question that we would develop the world’s first armouring package for the new model, knowing there would be a high demand. Its most popular application remains in the private-security sector as a chase, rapid-response and principal-extraction vehicle,” says Broom.
A Golf 8 GTI fitted with the package, which comes with a two-year warranty, is priced between R1.7m and R1.8m, depending on options fitted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mercedes-AMG launches an SL 63 inspired by Formula One
These were SA’s best-selling new vehicles in December
EQE to be launched as Mercedes’ fifth electric car in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.