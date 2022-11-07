×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

PROTECTION

SVI develops bullet-resistant armour for Nissan Navara

The inconspicuous package represents the highest grade of civilian armour available without a permit and offers protection against assault rifles

07 November 2022 - 09:46 Motor News Reporter
The discreet armouring is difficult to detect, allowing drivers to fly under the radar while enjoying full B6 protection. Picture: SUPPLIED
The discreet armouring is difficult to detect, allowing drivers to fly under the radar while enjoying full B6 protection. Picture: SUPPLIED

SVI Engineering has developed a new, discreet armouring package for the Nissan Navara one-tonne bakkie.

The inconspicuous level-B6 protection represents the highest grade of civilian armour available without a special permit and offers the Navara’s occupants protection against assault rifles, including AK47, R5 and R1.

“Earlier this year, SVI Engineering introduced a non-discreet B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for the Navara, garnering plenty of interest from SA’s security industry. With civilian buyers in mind, we have now also developed a B6 discreet package specifically for the Rosslyn-produced bakkie,” says Nicol Louw, business development director at SVI.

While the non-discreet nature of the Stopgun kit (which employs a more cost-effective split windscreen and gunports in the framed side windows) means onlookers are easily able to identify the vehicle as armoured, this is not the case with concealed armour. To the untrained eye, the latter is far more difficult to detect, allowing private individuals to fly under the radar while still enjoying full B6 protection.

The B6 armouring package comprises 38mm armoured glass curved to OEM specification, with high-grade armoured steel plates precisely cut and bonded in specific areas. Full firewall and footwell protection is also included, while careful overlapping of materials ensures there are no ballistic gaps.

The entire passenger cell gains coverage, including all pillars, doors and windows, while critical power train components are also protected. To offset the weight of the various armouring components, the Navara’s suspension is upgraded.

The Navara joins regular recipients of SVI’s B6 discreet bullet-resistant kits, such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok bakkies. The Bashewa-based firm also frequently armours body-on-frame SUVs (such as the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Y62-generation Nissan Patrol) to the same level of concealed protection.

The B6 discreet armouring package for the Nissan Navara double cab is priced from R707,888 (excluding VAT), while the same protection for the single cab starts at R543,076 (excluding VAT). The build time is three months, while the list of options includes B6 roof armour, B6 floor armour and heavy-duty runflat rings. A B4 solution, which provides protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum), is also available for either body style.

WATCH | SVI Engineering unleashes MAX 3 Six-Wheeler

Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has taken the wraps off its badass new MAX 3 Six-Wheeler personnel carrier at the 2022 Africa ...
Life
1 month ago

Paramount’s new Marauder offers serious shock protection

SA-built machine, which Top Gear dubbed the World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle, can be configured as an armoured personnel carrier or as an infantry ...
Life
2 months ago

Mercedes-Benz launches latest S-Class Guard models

But Mercedes-Benz SA says it has no plans to market S 680 models locally
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Pop an exercise ...
Life
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
SVI develops bullet-resistant armour for Nissan ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Nederburg basks in international and local ...
Life
5.
DStv Internet via fibre has arrived. Here’s how ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

SVI develops bullet-resistant Ford Ranger Raptor

Life / Motoring

Bulletproof Toyota Hilux now available

Life / Motoring

SVI offers armour plating for V6 Amarok

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.