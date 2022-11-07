SVI develops bullet-resistant armour for Nissan Navara

The dollar sagged against other major currencies, pushing the pound up almost 0.8% and boosting the euro 0.4%
The inconspicuous package represents the highest grade of civilian armour available without a permit and offers protection against assault rifles
SVI Engineering has developed a new, discreet armouring package for the Nissan Navara one-tonne bakkie.
The inconspicuous level-B6 protection represents the highest grade of civilian armour available without a special permit and offers the Navara’s occupants protection against assault rifles, including AK47, R5 and R1.
“Earlier this year, SVI Engineering introduced a non-discreet B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for the Navara, garnering plenty of interest from SA’s security industry. With civilian buyers in mind, we have now also developed a B6 discreet package specifically for the Rosslyn-produced bakkie,” says Nicol Louw, business development director at SVI.
While the non-discreet nature of the Stopgun kit (which employs a more cost-effective split windscreen and gunports in the framed side windows) means onlookers are easily able to identify the vehicle as armoured, this is not the case with concealed armour. To the untrained eye, the latter is far more difficult to detect, allowing private individuals to fly under the radar while still enjoying full B6 protection.
The B6 armouring package comprises 38mm armoured glass curved to OEM specification, with high-grade armoured steel plates precisely cut and bonded in specific areas. Full firewall and footwell protection is also included, while careful overlapping of materials ensures there are no ballistic gaps.
The entire passenger cell gains coverage, including all pillars, doors and windows, while critical power train components are also protected. To offset the weight of the various armouring components, the Navara’s suspension is upgraded.
The Navara joins regular recipients of SVI’s B6 discreet bullet-resistant kits, such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok bakkies. The Bashewa-based firm also frequently armours body-on-frame SUVs (such as the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Y62-generation Nissan Patrol) to the same level of concealed protection.
The B6 discreet armouring package for the Nissan Navara double cab is priced from R707,888 (excluding VAT), while the same protection for the single cab starts at R543,076 (excluding VAT). The build time is three months, while the list of options includes B6 roof armour, B6 floor armour and heavy-duty runflat rings. A B4 solution, which provides protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum), is also available for either body style.
