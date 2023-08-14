Northam Platinum said on Monday that it expected its annual profit to decline as much as 12.5% despite increased production, due to higher costs and weaker metal prices.
Northam expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) — the most common profit measure in SA — of between R22.84 and R25.46 for the year ended June 30, down from R26.11 in 2022.
The platinum group metal (PGM) miner’s refined production increased 13% to 809,775oz.
The higher output and weaker rand helped push Northam's sales revenue up 16.1%.
However, cash costs per refined ounce increased 12.6%, while the dollar basket price for Northam’s four PGMs was down 20% compared to 2022.
Northam unsuccessfully tried to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum as it sought to add its smaller peer’s shallow, high-quality PGM assets to its portfolio, triggering a lengthy takeover battle eventually won by larger rival Impala Platinum.
Northam will release its annual results on August 25.
Northam Platinum forecasts big fall in annual profit
The platinum group metal miner’s refined production rose 13% to 809,775oz
Northam Platinum said on Monday that it expected its annual profit to decline as much as 12.5% despite increased production, due to higher costs and weaker metal prices.
Northam expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) — the most common profit measure in SA — of between R22.84 and R25.46 for the year ended June 30, down from R26.11 in 2022.
The platinum group metal (PGM) miner’s refined production increased 13% to 809,775oz.
The higher output and weaker rand helped push Northam's sales revenue up 16.1%.
However, cash costs per refined ounce increased 12.6%, while the dollar basket price for Northam’s four PGMs was down 20% compared to 2022.
Northam unsuccessfully tried to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum as it sought to add its smaller peer’s shallow, high-quality PGM assets to its portfolio, triggering a lengthy takeover battle eventually won by larger rival Impala Platinum.
Northam will release its annual results on August 25.
Reuters
RBPlat reports loss as interim profit falls by R2.5bn
Mining houses face off in court over lucrative tailings
Pan African Resources delivers on lowered annual gold production guidance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Glencore’s interim profit plunges as commodity prices cool
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Amplats’ new boss needs more than a platinum touch
Lower prices and power cuts hit Implats earnings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.