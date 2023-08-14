Companies / Mining

Northam Platinum forecasts big fall in annual profit

The platinum group metal miner’s refined production rose 13% to 809,775oz

14 August 2023 - 10:42 Nelson Banya
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER
Northam Platinum said on Monday that it expected its annual profit to decline as much as 12.5% despite increased production, due to higher costs and weaker metal prices.

Northam expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) — the most common profit measure in SA — of between R22.84 and R25.46 for the year ended June 30, down from R26.11 in 2022.

The platinum group metal (PGM) miner’s refined production increased 13% to 809,775oz.

The higher output and weaker rand helped push Northam's sales revenue up 16.1%.

However, cash costs per refined ounce increased 12.6%, while the dollar basket price for Northam’s four PGMs was down 20% compared to 2022.

Northam unsuccessfully tried to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum as it sought to add its smaller peer’s shallow, high-quality PGM assets to its portfolio, triggering a lengthy takeover battle eventually won by larger rival Impala Platinum.

Northam will release its annual results on August 25.

Reuters

