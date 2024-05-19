Truckers warned not to block highways in protest
Natjoints co-chair Tebello Mosikili warns truckers
19 May 2024 - 16:45
National joint operations and intelligence structure (Natjoints) co-chair Lt Gen Tebello Mosikili has warned truck drivers to handle their grievances lawfully after threats of highway closures in protest at the hiring of foreign nationals.
Natjoints is led by the police, the defence force and State Security Agency. “We are aware of social media posts calling for a national shutdown by a group of truck drivers this week.” she said on Sunday...
