Mercedes-Benz launches latest S-Class Guard models

The S 680 Guard 4Matic is said to be the very first vehicle to complete and achieve top scores in all three tests of roof, floor and side, with three out of three stars. The test result also revealed no injuries to dummies.

Space inside the protected shell largely corresponds to that of the long S-Class. Comfort and luxury also mirror the standard models with more than 80 customisation options available, from active ambient lighting and a media display featuring OLED technology to a first-class rear suite and rear airbag.

The mandatory drinks cooler moves from the boot to the inside as there's a firewall now between the boot and passenger cell and a sunroof is not available as it contradicts the pursuits of high-level protection.

The S 680 Guard 4MATIC also features newly developed, electromechanical door actuators which aid with low operating forces for opening or closing the heavier set doors. Intelligent, hydraulically operated instead of electric window lifters work even if the on-board power supply fails, with emergency operation also possible.

There’s also a fire extinguishing system with automatic triggering function, an emergency fresh air system that protects occupants from penetrating smoke or irritant gases, while further options include a siren, flashing lights and radios, as well as a panic alarm system.

The S 680 GUARD is fitted with Michelin PAX run-flat tyres than can drive up to 30km while shot out. The flagship is powered by the 6.0l V12 biturbo motor with 450kW and 830Nm.

It’s the first S-Class Guard in 93 years to feature an all-wheel-drive system for optimal traction and driving safety. The 4Matic system is adapted to the higher vehicle weight with stronger side shafts. For weight reasons, the top speed is electronically limited to 190km/h.

Mercedes-Benz SA says it has no current plans to market S 680 models locally.