ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Consumer inflation rate expected to hold steady
Politicians likely to mine 2023 general household survey for talking points on Thursday
19 May 2024 - 16:43
Nedbank and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University both expect April’s consumer inflation rate to be unchanged from March’s 5.3%. It was 5.6% in February.
BER economist Tracey-Lee Solomon said inflation this year was likely to have peaked in February, but persistent upside pressure means inflation could remain sticky and dip below 5% only in the second half...
