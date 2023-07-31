FIRST DRIVE: Manual Toyota GR Supra is an even better track car

The new six-speed manual GR Supra is introduced at a R34,300 price saving over the automatic.
Toyota has boosted its GR Supra with more power and introduced a six-speed manual model for the first time.
The two-seat coupé has been available exclusively as an eight-speed automatic since its launch in SA in 2019, and it remains in the line up at a price of R1,451,800 alongside the new six-speed manual for R1,417,500.
Toyota now offers all four of its GR models in SA with manual transmission either as standard (GR Yaris, GR Corolla) or as an option (GR Supra, GR86).
The manual variants cater to purists who seek more driving control, and my few laps around the Zwartkops racetrack confirmed that the new three-pedal GR Supra hits the mark. The clutch has good heft without being stiff. The small gearshifter is nicely weighted and has a short, slick action that makes it well suited to track use.
The six-speed ‘box makes a happy partner with the satisfyingly strong 3.0l straight-six petrol turbo engine, which has gained a power increase from 250kW to 285kW in both the manual and automatic Supras. Torque remains at 500Nm and is available from just 1,800rpm, making for a strong spread of grunt across the rev range.
The six-speed manual makes for a more hands-on driving experience.
The auto Supra is one of the most enjoyable cars I’d previously driven around this track and the manual gearbox and extra power raise the driver satisfaction a further couple of notches — even though on paper it’s the two-pedalled version that makes more sense with its quicker acceleration and better fuel economy.
The auto blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint a little quicker than the manual — at 4.1 seconds versus 4.4 seconds — and sips a more economical claimed 7.7l / 100km compared with the manual’s 8.9l. Both cars achieve 250km/h top speeds.
The manual Supra’s 21.8kg weight saving over the auto is more of a drawcard to old-school driving purists however, as is the more involved experience of shifting manually. The car feels entertainingly lusty around the tight confines of Zwartkops, along with exceptional grip and handling.
You can hop onto the throttle quite early out of tight corners without the rear-wheel drive car getting wayward with snap oversteer. It’s not a nervous or “edgy” car and has a predictable demeanour.
The stability control ensures a good balance of fun and stability, as does a new Hairpin+ function that optimises engine torque control. A Track mode allows enthusiast drivers to practice their drifting skills.
The 3.0 petrol turbo engine is boosted to 285kW.
All GR Supra versions have retuned suspension with more rigid vulcanised rubber in the front and rear anti-roll bar bushes, along with retuned electric power steering.
Heavily bolstered bucket seats with grippy perforated alcantara keep you fixed in place while exploring cornering limits. Overall, it’s a rapid and rewarding car to drive, and Toyota’s GR division earns plaudits for creating a true enthusiasts’ machine.
The GR Supra range has new paintwork options with the addition of Sapphire Blue and Iridescent Metallic Grey to the existing White, Red and Black.
Toyota GR Supra prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-services/100,000km service plan.
FIRST DRIVE: Manual Toyota GR Supra is an even better track car
Denis Droppa track tests Toyota's sports coupé, which gains an extra pedal and more muscle
