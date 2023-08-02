Gold Fields warns first-half profits will decline by up to 16%
Share price slumps 9% before bouncing back
02 August 2023 - 18:25
Gold Fields lost as much as 9% of its market value on Wednesday but subsequently recovered as the market adjusted to the trading update in which the gold producer expects its first-half profits to drop by up to 16% despite elevated gold prices.
In an apparent knee-jerk reaction, the share price initially slumped 9% before bouncing back to trade relatively flat at R256.72 by early afternoon on the JSE, giving Gold Fields a market value of R230bn. ..
