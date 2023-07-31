NEWS
Savings await bus operators who ditch diesel for electricity
A local study has shown the potential to save R657,000 in annual fuel costs per bus
31 July 2023 - 16:55
A recent case study published by nonprofit organisation GreenCape, in partnership with Golden Arrow Bus Service, shows the opportunities and viability of electric buses.
The study in Cape Town focused on driving range, energy efficiency, charging, maintenance, ownership and commuter experience. Apart from the positive effects to the environment and opportunities in localisation of the manufacturing processes, analysis shows Golden Arrow could save R657,000 in annual fuel costs per bus, per year, by switching from diesel to electric buses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.