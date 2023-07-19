Mercedes-AMG unleashes hot new GLC models

The GLC 63 S E hybrid model packs over 1,000Nm of torque
19 July 2023 - 09:38 Motor News Reporter
The GLC 63 S E gets a hybrid drivetrain with 1,020Nm of torque on tap.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance SUVs.
Both hot models debut with AMG’s 2.0l four-cylinder engines with electric turbochargers, nine-speed automatic transmissions, and rear-axle steering. The cars claw the road with 4Matic permanent all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution.
The GLC 43 produces 310kW with an additional boost of 10kW. Combined fuel consumption for this model is 9.8l/100km. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h takes 4.8 seconds with top speed limited to 250km/h.
The new GLC 63 S E adds on the technology with a hybrid power train combining an electric drive unit on the rear axle and a 400-volt battery. The combined system output is 500kW and 1,020Nm of torque, good for 3.5 seconds from 0-100km/h with a 275km/h top speed.
The combined fuel consumption for the GLC 63 S is 7.5l/100km, while full-electric and gliding modes are possible thanks to a the integrated 48-volt starter-generator.
From the outside, the AMG cars are identified from regular GLC models by means of an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and a front apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome-plated trim elements. At the rear is a diffuser-look rear apron, with the GLC 43 fitted with four round tailpipes and the GLC 63 S sporting more aggressive trapezoidal pipes.
Inside are AMG seats in Artico leather and graphics. Optionally, leather and Nappa leather upholstery and AMG Performance seats are available. Sports pedals and illuminated door sill panels with AMG lettering add a sporty vibe, while the MBUX infotainment system brings digital integration.
Various cabin themes are available, including the Night Package with yellow licks on AMG sport seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Driving modes that offer individual and tailored driving experience are available through the AMG Dynamic programs, which adjust the levels of stability control, steering characteristics and engine and transmission. Both models are equipped with the AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping that provides sporty driving dynamics and ride comfort.
Electromechanical instead of conventional anti-roll bars are fitted to the GLC 63 S E. Both cars get sports brakes, but the GLC 43 gets 36mm, four-piston fixed calipers in front and 26mm plates with one-piston calipers at the rear. The 63 S has larger six-piston, ventilated and perforated brake calipers front and back.
The GLC 43 wears AMG war paint and is powered by a turbo 310kW four-cylinder motor.
Picture: SUPPLIED
An AMG Exterior Night Package includes high-gloss painted exterior mirror housings, AMG side sill trims, dark-tinted glass and two black chrome-plated twin tailpipe trims of the AMG exhaust system.
A Night Package brings dark chrome on radiator grille fins, as model badges, including the star at the rear, while the AMG Carbon Exterior Package for the GLC 43 adds visible carbon on the front apron, as inserts of the side sill panels and rear apron. The AMG Styling Package makes the GLC 43 look even sportier.
The GLC 63 S E Performance can be ordered as an exclusive Edition 1 package with a set of stylistic cues, and an AMG Aerodynamics Package for more visual punch.
International Launch
Mercedes-AMG unleashes hot new GLC models
The GLC 63 S E hybrid model packs over 1,000Nm of torque
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance SUVs.
Both hot models debut with AMG’s 2.0l four-cylinder engines with electric turbochargers, nine-speed automatic transmissions, and rear-axle steering. The cars claw the road with 4Matic permanent all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution.
The GLC 43 produces 310kW with an additional boost of 10kW. Combined fuel consumption for this model is 9.8l/100km. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h takes 4.8 seconds with top speed limited to 250km/h.
The new GLC 63 S E adds on the technology with a hybrid power train combining an electric drive unit on the rear axle and a 400-volt battery. The combined system output is 500kW and 1,020Nm of torque, good for 3.5 seconds from 0-100km/h with a 275km/h top speed.
The combined fuel consumption for the GLC 63 S is 7.5l/100km, while full-electric and gliding modes are possible thanks to a the integrated 48-volt starter-generator.
From the outside, the AMG cars are identified from regular GLC models by means of an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and a front apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome-plated trim elements. At the rear is a diffuser-look rear apron, with the GLC 43 fitted with four round tailpipes and the GLC 63 S sporting more aggressive trapezoidal pipes.
Inside are AMG seats in Artico leather and graphics. Optionally, leather and Nappa leather upholstery and AMG Performance seats are available. Sports pedals and illuminated door sill panels with AMG lettering add a sporty vibe, while the MBUX infotainment system brings digital integration.
Driving modes that offer individual and tailored driving experience are available through the AMG Dynamic programs, which adjust the levels of stability control, steering characteristics and engine and transmission. Both models are equipped with the AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping that provides sporty driving dynamics and ride comfort.
Electromechanical instead of conventional anti-roll bars are fitted to the GLC 63 S E. Both cars get sports brakes, but the GLC 43 gets 36mm, four-piston fixed calipers in front and 26mm plates with one-piston calipers at the rear. The 63 S has larger six-piston, ventilated and perforated brake calipers front and back.
An AMG Exterior Night Package includes high-gloss painted exterior mirror housings, AMG side sill trims, dark-tinted glass and two black chrome-plated twin tailpipe trims of the AMG exhaust system.
A Night Package brings dark chrome on radiator grille fins, as model badges, including the star at the rear, while the AMG Carbon Exterior Package for the GLC 43 adds visible carbon on the front apron, as inserts of the side sill panels and rear apron. The AMG Styling Package makes the GLC 43 look even sportier.
The GLC 63 S E Performance can be ordered as an exclusive Edition 1 package with a set of stylistic cues, and an AMG Aerodynamics Package for more visual punch.
One-of-a-kind Swedish supercar sells for R78m
Hyundai unveils bold new Santa Fe SUV
Manthey kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS introduced
Lotus Emira debuts with four-pot AMG power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.