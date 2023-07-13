Lotus Emira debuts with four-pot AMG power

It’s the engine from the A45 with the first-time fitment of a dual-clutch transmission for the British brand
13 July 2023 - 16:37 Motor News Reporter
The Lotus Emira now comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder from Mercedes-AMG. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lotus Emira was initially available with a Toyota 3.5l supercharged V6 delivering 298kW and 430Nm. Now the mid-engined two-seater can be had with a 270kW and 430Nm producing 2.0l four-cylinder engine supplied by Mercedes-AMG — the motor used in the Mercedes-AMG A45.
Assuming the role of juggernaut, it launches as the Emira First Edition. Lotus developed a new intake and exhaust systems, as well as bespoke calibration to match to new transmission shift-mapping of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission — a first for Lotus.
Performance is rated at 4.4 seconds from 0-100km/h and a maximum speed of 290km/h.
The Emira’s light, bonded aluminium Lotus sports car architecture features race-derived, lightweight and forged aluminium double-wishbone suspension all round for agility and responsiveness. Eibach springs and Bilstein high-pressure monotube dampers are offered whether the customer chooses the Tour or Sport chassis settings.
Tour has softer damping optimised for road use, while Sport is track-focused with stiffer springs and dampers. The Emira is available with a choice of specially developed tyres — Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport rubber or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres for the track specification.
Braking power is provided by lightweight, cross-drilled and slotted discs with four-piston calipers on the front axle. Varied calibration for the electronic stability control and an e-Diff function aids with control in challenging conditions, such as roads covered in snow, rain or mud.
The Emira can be specified in a range of 13 colours: Hethel Yellow, Magma Red, Vivid Red, Dark Verdant, Seneca Blue, Atlantis Blue, Meridian Blue, Osmium Silver, Nimbus Grey, Shadow Grey, Zinc Grey, Mist White and Cosmos Black. The diamond-cut finish as standard, with silver or gloss black available as options, completing the distinctive look.
The optional Black Pack adds a gloss black finish to the roof, cantrails and mirror pods, as well as the Lotus wordmark on the rear clamshell. Lotus SA says that local customers can expect the new addition in 2024. Pricing is not confirmed yet.
There's a 151l of rear storage space and the Emira can be had in 13 colour options, including this Nimbus grey. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside the four-cylinder Emira drivers can expect a flat-bottomed steering wheel, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard.
A 10-channel, 560W KEF audio is part of luxuries, as are 12-way power-adjusted and heated seats in black, red, ice grey or tan Nappa leather, or either or in black Alcantara with a choice of contrast stitching in either yellow, red or ice grey.
Behind the two seats is 208l storage, with the rear luggage compartment offering a further 151l.
Lotus Emira debuts with four-pot AMG power
