Pick n Pay expects to fall into first half-loss
Challenged by costs related to load-shedding and price-sensitive consumers, the retail giant foresees a 20% plunge in interim profit
19 July 2023 - 09:04
UPDATED 19 July 2023 - 20:27
Ahead of its AGM, Pick n Pay on Wednesday said it expected to report an interim loss for the six months to end-August, which analysts believe could be the first on record.
This is due to once-off costs associated with load-shedding, switching distribution centres and staff retrenchments...
