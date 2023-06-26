Life / Motoring

REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a cruiser and mountain climber

It’s a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst

26 June 2023 - 17:02
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is an amalgamation of "gangster" looks, practicality and genuine off-road capability. Picture: SUPPLIED
This is the second time we’ve recently tested the new Jeep Grand Cherokee. The first was with the seven-seat version Grand Cherokee L, and now it’s the turn of the five-seater.

We took them off-road where they excelled, but at the start of this road test I was hoping to find out more about it as a daily drive.

The brand really has rediscovered its mojo in the Stellantis era, and if you should choose it over long-established and revered rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, without giving too much away up front, it’s a very compelling option.

At 4,912mm the five-seater is smaller and more manoeuvrable than the 5,204mm Grand Cherokee L.

Three grades are on offer: the entry-point Limited, mid-tier Overland and range-topping Summit Reserve. Our test unit is the Overland and it’s plush, airy and leathery inside. Many controls are push or turn buttons while the on-screen display graphics look sophisticated and are populated with apps as those in German rivals.

Standard items found in the Overland specification include a powered tailgate, head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, air-suspension, semi-autonomous driving, automatic lights, steering wheel and seat warmers, a thumping McIntosh sound system and a variety of USB plug points, including HDMI and an inverter with a three-point socket we put to use during load-shedding.    

There's a bewildering amount of luxury and tech staffed inside the large cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
The latest evolution of the naturally aspirated Pentastar 3.6l V6 produces 210kW and 344Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a rotary lever. It’s a refined engine which you bring to life with a starter button or from the key fob, and has oodles of oomph to suit both the Grand Cherokee’s dazzling features, which are effortless cruising and climbing over mountains.

It has a low-range mode, adjustable height and other off-road driving tools, and a Sport mode which when activated lowers the suspension and delays transmission up-changes. The Grand Cherokee is composed enough through bends. Slow and steady is the best way of progression, but what about urban living?

At first the steering felt woolly and laborious, but once I discovered it has three settings; Normal, Sport and Comfort, the latter made it a pleasure to thread in town while cameras and beeps keep you away from connecting with walls and poles.  Jeep claims a consumption average of 9.9l/100km with a potential to cover 879km on a single tank.

During the test period that was characterised mostly by the school and work runs, and a small weekend family outing, the Grand Cherokee consumed 13.9l/100km on average, managing to cover 580km without needing a refill. You’d need about R2,000 to fill its 87l tank to the brim at current fuel prices. 

Glaring foibles are the consequences of sophistication. The hectic number of function apps and settings hidden inside the touch-operated Uconnect multimedia menus are tricky to use on the move. A mouse controller would suffice. This is the only black mark and that doesn’t stop me recommending spending money on the new Grand Cherokee. 

Yes, rivals may be faster and more techy, but if you value the things this Jeep does well, such as cruising, genuine off-road ability, and a plug point for a shaver, I suspect you’ll absolutely love it. 

The Grand Cherokee is an SUV for both city and outdoor applications. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tech Specs

Engine

Type: V6 petrol 

Capacity: 3,605cc

Power: 210kW

Torque: 344Nm

 

Transmission

Type: Eight-speed automatic

Drivetrain Type: All-wheel drive

Fuel Consumption: 9.9l/100km (claimed) 13.9l/100km (as tested)

Standard features

ABS brakes, stability control, climate control, ventilated seats, remote central locking, active cruise control, keyless operation, electric windows, electric mirrors, panoramic sunroof, lane keeping assist, Uconnect multimedia system, 12 USB ports, leather seats, eight airbags, head up display, air suspension, remote start, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear parking camera

Ownership

Warranty: Five years/100,000km

Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km

Price: R1,539,900

Lease*: R34,155 a month

* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit

 

Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 5dr

WE LIKE: Looks, refined drive, off-road capability

WE DISLIKE: It’s thirsty, too many apps

VERDICT: It’s left field, but it crosses rivers 

 

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * *

Economy * * * 

Ride * * * * *

Handling * * *

Safety * * * *

Value For Money * * * * 

Overall * * * * 

Competition

BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport, 290kW/600Nm — R1,659,400

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic, 286kW/500Nm — R1,701,520

Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic SE, 258kW/700Nm — R2,283,700 

