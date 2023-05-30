Life / Motoring

HIGH ROLLING

Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’

An out-of-this-world Rolls-Royce for the space enthusiast who has everything

30 May 2023 - 17:58 Denis Droppa
The Cullinan Blue Shadow is inspired by the colour at the edge of space. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Cullinan Blue Shadow is inspired by the colour at the edge of space. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rolls-Royce has created a Black Badge Cullinan “Blue Shadow” inspired by the Kármán line, which is the invisible boundary 100km above the Earth’s surface where outer space is said to begin.

This special edition of the luxury British SUV is painted in a shimmering Stardust Blue exterior colour that captures the deep blue of the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere. 

A satin-tinted grille surround and aero bumper inserts are inspired by the finish of the thermal tiles used to shield homebound space shuttles from the intense heat of atmospheric re-entry.

Drawing further from the materials used in spacecraft, the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is 3D-printed titanium finished with blue-tinted lacquer. The Black Badge infinity logo and Blue Shadow Private Collection name are engraved on the Spirit of Ecstasy base and infilled with Charles Blue. Completing the exterior makeover are subtly darkened wheels.

Inside, the fascia and door panels mimic the transition from blue sky to the darkness of space with a six-layer colour treatment with a 3D effect. A bespoke clock features light blue anodised details and Blue Shadow engraving.

The starlight headliner features the marque’s typical fibreoptic “stars” and an embroidered Moon. The seats have a perforated artwork inspired by the view of Earth from space, with a pattern that gives the impression of swirling clouds.

The starlight headliner contains 1,183 “stars” and an embroidered Moon. Picture: SUPPLIED
The starlight headliner contains 1,183 “stars” and an embroidered Moon. Picture: SUPPLIED

The picnic tables in the rear are finished in piano black with a glass sparkle to evoke the view into the darkness of space.

The Blue Shadow is mechanically unchanged from the regular Cullinan, and is powered by the same 6.75l twin-turbo V12 engine with outputs of 441kW and 900Nm, with drive going to all four wheels.

It is limited to 62 examples worldwide, representing the 62 miles (100km) from Earth to the Kármán line. Rolls-Royce has not revealed the price.

Farewell to Rolls-Royce Dawn: A luxurious legacy ends

The final ultra-luxurious convertible leaves the Goodwood factory, making way for an electric future
Life
3 weeks ago

Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker
Life
3 months ago

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers are on an unprecedented spending spree
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FREE TO READ: Agriculture magazine shows how SA ...
Life
2.
Chinese brand Omoda plans to launch an electric ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: Barman and the bliksem and their chase ...
Life
4.
Renault Captur impresses as an urban romper
Life / Motoring
5.
This lift takes your Bugatti right up to your ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

This lift takes your Bugatti right up to your penthouse

Life / Motoring

Chinese brand Omoda plans to launch an electric car in SA

Life / Motoring

Electric Tesla Model Y becomes world’s best selling car

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.