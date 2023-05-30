Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’

Business Day TV speaks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from Ashburton
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
SA has ‘delayed for longer than we should have to start hydraulic fracturing’, says Pasa CEO
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Africa’s biggest lender says it mobilised R55bn for sustainable finance in 2022 ahead of its R40bn target and 2.4 times more than it did in 2021
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
The Russian No 2 seed out of the French Open after a first-round defeat by the Brazilian qualifier
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
Rolls-Royce has created a Black Badge Cullinan “Blue Shadow” inspired by the Kármán line, which is the invisible boundary 100km above the Earth’s surface where outer space is said to begin.
This special edition of the luxury British SUV is painted in a shimmering Stardust Blue exterior colour that captures the deep blue of the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere.
A satin-tinted grille surround and aero bumper inserts are inspired by the finish of the thermal tiles used to shield homebound space shuttles from the intense heat of atmospheric re-entry.
Drawing further from the materials used in spacecraft, the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is 3D-printed titanium finished with blue-tinted lacquer. The Black Badge infinity logo and Blue Shadow Private Collection name are engraved on the Spirit of Ecstasy base and infilled with Charles Blue. Completing the exterior makeover are subtly darkened wheels.
Inside, the fascia and door panels mimic the transition from blue sky to the darkness of space with a six-layer colour treatment with a 3D effect. A bespoke clock features light blue anodised details and Blue Shadow engraving.
The starlight headliner features the marque’s typical fibreoptic “stars” and an embroidered Moon. The seats have a perforated artwork inspired by the view of Earth from space, with a pattern that gives the impression of swirling clouds.
The picnic tables in the rear are finished in piano black with a glass sparkle to evoke the view into the darkness of space.
The Blue Shadow is mechanically unchanged from the regular Cullinan, and is powered by the same 6.75l twin-turbo V12 engine with outputs of 441kW and 900Nm, with drive going to all four wheels.
It is limited to 62 examples worldwide, representing the 62 miles (100km) from Earth to the Kármán line. Rolls-Royce has not revealed the price.
HIGH ROLLING
Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’
An out-of-this-world Rolls-Royce for the space enthusiast who has everything
