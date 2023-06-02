Bold Mitsubishi Outlander now on sale in SA

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
The new Mitsubishi Outlander has been launched in SA. The new model, with a bold design, launches in two specification levels — GLS and higher spec Aspire. All-wheel drive and seating for seven occupants are built atop a new platform with increased build quality levels and which accommodates the latest generation four-wheel drive systems and hybrid drivetrains.
The exterior design with jet tail fin pillars, Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield, LED fog lamps, turn signals and daytime running lights is based on the Japanese product concept of I-Fu-Do-Do, which translates into authentic and majestic. Front and rear skid plates, a rear spoiler, 20-inch alloy wheels and silver roof rails add to its head-turning attributes.
Inside the cabin are soft touch surfaces, quilted leather door inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel as well as a 12.3-inch digital driver display and eight-inch main display with smartphone-link on GLS models. The Aspire model gets a nine-inch display with navigation, full leather seats with memory function for the driver’s seat, and a power sliding panoramic sunroof.
Both models incorporate Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, keyless lock and start, front and rear park distance control, a rear-view camera, heated leather seats, 60/40 split rear seats with a one-touch flat-folding lever, automatic tailgate, a six-speaker sound system and three-zone automatic climate control.
Powering the new Outlander is a petrol 2.5l four-cylinder engine with 135kW and 245Nm. The engine is coupled to an eight-step CVT. Driving modes are Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud. The parameters fettle throttle sensitivity, shift patterns and the AWD system for efficiency.
The Outlander is fitted with a 55l fuel tank, with a claimed 8,1l/100km combined cycle. Off-road prowess is looked after by 210mm of ground clearance and the super all-wheel control (S-AWC) system.
The system uses sensors to maximise vehicle control, distributing power to all four wheels using the six drive modes. Active yaw control monitors the braking and distribution of torque between left and right wheels for safety and traction in tricky driving conditions.
Seven airbags are fitted standard on all models, including ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, emergency stop signal system, hill start and descent assist, active stability and traction control. Dusk-sensing headlights that automatically alter the illumination range and brightness of the headlights form part of the safety catalogue.
Mitsubishi will make a number of accessory packages available, including a body kit that will allow customers to personalise and equip the Outlander to their needs. All new Outlander models are sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan. Service intervals are every 15,000km
Pricing
Mitsubishi Outlander GLS — R729,995
Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire — R759,995
