Life / Motoring

International News

The 500,000th Mercedes G-Class rolls off production line

The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements

21 April 2023 - 14:59 Motor News Reporter
The 500,000th G-Class harks back to a model offered in 1983. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 500,000th G-Class harks back to a model offered in 1983. Picture: SUPPLIED

As it approaches its 45th production anniversary in 2024, the 500,000th Mercedes‑Benz G-Class recently rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria. Mercedes-Benz has continued to build this veteran off-roader since 1979.

The anniversary vehicle recalls the origins of the off-road icon with a vintage look from the 280 GE of 1986. This modern descendant incorporates iconic design elements such as the agave green, which was one of the first paint colours available for the G-Class in the early years.

At the market launch in 1979, customers could choose between four engine variants with a power range from 53kW to 110kW in both short-wheelbase cabriolets and short- or long-wheelbase station wagons.

Among the subtle throwback details are the covers of the turn signals which return to the shade of orange that’s no longer in use. It also gets a spare wheel cover with a significantly larger Mercedes star, five-spoke sterling silver wheels and an interior inspired by the 280 GE through a middle section of the seat upholstered in chequered fabric. The grab handle on the passenger side features the lettering “No. 500,000” in agave green, and “Schöckl” is scribbled on door sill trims. 

“On the occasion of the 500,000th anniversary, we would like to thank both our loyal customers and long-time fans as well as our employees and our production partner Magna Steyr in Graz,” said Dr Emmerich Schiller, chairperson and CEO of Mercedes-Benz and head of the off-road vehicle product division. 

“We are proud of this figure, which also underscores the exclusivity of the G-Class. After all, four whole decades have led to this significant anniversary.”

An all-electric G-Class is expected to be launched in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz EQG is an electric G-Class concept

This may be a shock to the system but the EQG could be the ultimate off-roader, says Mercedes-Benz
Life
1 year ago

Brabus builds a mighty desert racer for R12.8m

Based on the G-Class, this off road toy flies up dunes courtesy of its 662kW engine
Life
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Travel: Plettenberg Bay on a shoestring
Life
2.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
CHRIS THURMAN: The circular economy busily at ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
New Scorpio-N is a modern Mahindra for the cost ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Bon appetit: Cannes line-up shows cinema in rude ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

New Mercedes-Benz GLC local pricing announced

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Maybach EQS is the brand’s first all-electric model

Life / Motoring

One-touch fingerprint payments now possible in Mercedes-Benz cars

Life / Motoring

Ineos Grenadier leaves you mostly stirred, seldom shaken

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz updates its GLE and GLE Coupé SUVs

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.