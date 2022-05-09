Brabus builds a mighty desert racer for R12.8m
Based on the G-Class, this off road toy flies up dunes courtesy of its 662kW engine
German tuning firm Brabus has created a mighty off-road desert racer based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Called the Crawler, the extreme heavy-duty adventure vehicle was conceived as the ultimate dune racer. The G-Class was modified with a high-strength tube frame combined with an open, four-seat body made of high-quality exposed carbon, with a bright red roll cage. The non road-legal Crawler features neither doors nor windows, making for a purist open-air experience.
Widened wheel arches accommodate massive off-road tyres on 20-inch wheels, and the Crawler has a rock-straddling 530mm ground clearance.
Suspension is independent up front with and a beam axle at the rear, with adjustable shocks and up to 160mm of spring travel.
It’s a high-adrenaline ride with its 4.5l twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out 662kW of power and a mighty 1,250Nm of torque, making this dune dueller capable of 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically governed to 160km/h because of the off-road tyres.
A Brabus high-performance exhaust system with sporty matte black tailpipe trims and actively controlled valves ensures the right acoustics and looks for flying over the dunes.
Transmission duty is served by a nine-speed automatic, feeding a four-wheel drive system with locking differentials.
The driver and passengers sit in carbon fibre racing seats with four-point harnesses, and the seats are covered in fade-resistant Silvertex fabric from Brabus-developed high-performance boats.
Interior switches get a red anodised finish to match the seats and roll cage. Also fitted is a helmet intercom system, plus a roof-mounted intake that sends air to the rear seats.
Pricing starts at €749,000 (R12.8m) and only 15 units of the Brabus Crawler will be built.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.