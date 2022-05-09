Brabus builds a mighty desert racer for R12.8m

German tuning firm Brabus has created a mighty off-road desert racer based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Called the Crawler, the extreme heavy-duty adventure vehicle was conceived as the ultimate dune racer. The G-Class was modified with a high-strength tube frame combined with an open, four-seat body made of high-quality exposed carbon, with a bright red roll cage. The non road-legal Crawler features neither doors nor windows, making for a purist open-air experience.

Widened wheel arches accommodate massive off-road tyres on 20-inch wheels, and the Crawler has a rock-straddling 530mm ground clearance.

Suspension is independent up front with and a beam axle at the rear, with adjustable shocks and up to 160mm of spring travel.

It’s a high-adrenaline ride with its 4.5l twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out 662kW of power and a mighty 1,250Nm of torque, making this dune dueller capable of 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically governed to 160km/h because of the off-road tyres.