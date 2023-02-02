NEW MODEL
Mercedes-Benz updates its GLE and GLE Coupé SUVs
All derivatives now have 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance for improved performance and fuel efficiency
The stylish and popular Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé models have been treated to a midlife refresh for 2023, starting with an updated front bumper and a radiator grille that sports two horizontal louvres with chrome accents. This feature is flanked by a new pair of LED high-performance headlamps home to revised daytime running lights.
Other notable exterior enhancements include newly designed tail light clusters, a choice of two aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch sizes as well as two new additions to the colour palette — blue metallic and Manufaktur alpine grey solid.
Inside the cabin you will find that both the GLE and GLE Coupé come equipped with the firm’s latest-generation steering wheel with S-Class-inspired sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. These allow the driver to easily operate the instrument and central displays with his or her thumbs.
Features from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS have also made their way into the cabin, including centre and side air vents galvanised in real metal with a chrome finish as well as Manufaktur piano lacquer black trim finishes. Catalana Beige/Black (GLE SUV) and Bahia Brown/Black have also been added to the options list.
Customers can also look forward to enhanced interior ambient lighting with the same colours as in the S-Class, a premium Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and the option of an Energising Air Control system that keeps particulates from entering the cabin.
The headlining act, however, is the second-generation MBUX infotainment system that incorporates revised hardware and software. As before, this system uses two fully customisable 12.3-inch HD displays — one mounted in front of the driver and the other on the centre console. The latter allows intuitive access to both media and vehicle settings and is now fully compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Perhaps the biggest news about the updated 2023 GLE and GLE Coupé models is that all derivatives now sport 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance for improved performance and fuel efficiency. The diesel GLE 300d makes 198kW and 550Nm of torque, while the GLE 450d musters 270kW and 750Nm. The petrol-powered GLE 450 kicks out 280kW and 500Nm. All models are fitted with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to a 4Matic all-wheel drive system promising optimised traction across a range of surfaces.
Customers can choose to tick the box on the Off-Road Engineering Package that adds underbody protection and an optional Airmatic air suspension with 30mm extra ground clearance. It also adds a bespoke Off-Road mode that, accessible via the upgraded MBUX system, turns special content such as gradient, roll angle, compass and steering angle into a visual experience. In conjunction with the optional Parking Package with 360° camera, drivers can make use of the innovative “transparent bonnet” function that gives a clear and unimpeded view of the trail ahead and the chance to pick out any hazardous objects.
Finally, the GLE and GLE Coupé are both capable of towing loads of up to 3,500kg. Making life easier in this regard is fully electric trailer coupling, as well as Trailer Manouevering Assist: a camera-based system that automatically regulates the steering angle of the towing vehicle up to a speed of 5km/h and an uphill gradient of up to 15%.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé are expected to launch locally during the second half of the year. Pricing will be announced closer to that time so watch this space.