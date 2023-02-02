Mercedes-Benz updates its GLE and GLE Coupé SUVs

The stylish and popular Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupé models have been treated to a midlife refresh for 2023, starting with an updated front bumper and a radiator grille that sports two horizontal louvres with chrome accents. This feature is flanked by a new pair of LED high-performance headlamps home to revised daytime running lights.

Other notable exterior enhancements include newly designed tail light clusters, a choice of two aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch sizes as well as two new additions to the colour palette — blue metallic and Manufaktur alpine grey solid.

Inside the cabin you will find that both the GLE and GLE Coupé come equipped with the firm’s latest-generation steering wheel with S-Class-inspired sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. These allow the driver to easily operate the instrument and central displays with his or her thumbs.

Features from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS have also made their way into the cabin, including centre and side air vents galvanised in real metal with a chrome finish as well as Manufaktur piano lacquer black trim finishes. Catalana Beige/Black (GLE SUV) and Bahia Brown/Black have also been added to the options list.