Life / Motoring

International News

Nissan shows radical Max-Out EV convertible concept

The futuristic two-seater is unlike anything previously seen from Nissan

07 February 2023 - 18:50 Motor News Reporter
The new Nissan Max-Out convertible could bring retro vibes to a fully electric future. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Nissan Max-Out convertible could bring retro vibes to a fully electric future. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan Motor is holding a Nissan Futures event showcasing how the company is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design. It’s being held at its global headquarters gallery until March 1.

As part of the event launch, Nissan unveiled a physical concept model: the Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision, which seeks to build 23 electrified models, 15 new electric vehicles and a global electrification sales mix of 50% by 2030.

Created on the fundamental concept of “being one with the car”, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a sense of openness while offering a dynamic driving experience.

The Max-Out features a steering yoke with an illuminated top half, a pair of large, lounge-type seats than can be flattened to create more storage space and a big-size main display screen.

It has an all-wheel-drive system via an electric motor at either end of the car that also contributes to optimum weight distribution. Both motors support regenerative braking while the all-wheel drive controls torque and braking for each wheel individually to maximise traction.

The Max-Out looks like the perfect car to enjoy a night staring at passing meteor showers in the future. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Max-Out looks like the perfect car to enjoy a night staring at passing meteor showers in the future. Picture: SUPPLIED

Guests at the event can also gain an understanding of the company’s decade-long initiatives in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and other technologies through two panel discussions on February 21. 

The Max-Out is unlikely to hit the production lines, but it may very well form part of the Nissan Ambition 2030. The world is still going to need convertible EVs.

Lamborghini unveils two one-offs to celebrate V12 era

Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
Life
1 day ago

Ford heads back to F1 with Red Bull in 2026

Ford has won 10 constructors' championships and was last involved in F1 in 2004
Life
4 days ago

Volvo to go electric on all main models

Largest overhaul of carmaker since its purchase by Geely in 2010
Companies
5 days ago

Lexus UX gains new specification for 2023

The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Life
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Are the days of car ownership numbered?
Life / Motoring
2.
Chery sweetens ownership deal for new models
Life / Motoring
3.
How can we untangle ourselves from our current ...
Life / Books
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
REVIEW: Faster and more frugal Chery Tiggo 8 Pro ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Renault and Nissan agree pact

News

REVIEW: Faster and more frugal Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max raises the stakes

Life / Motoring

Nissan and Renault announce reworked alliance

Companies

SA Car of the Year organisers announce 21 finalists

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.