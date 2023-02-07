Nissan shows radical Max-Out EV convertible concept

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
A humiliated Russia will turn from global player into the world's most dangerous rogue state
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Business Day TV speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, RMB’s head of research
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
SuperSport have punched above their weight this season despite limited resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue blooding youngsters from youth structures
This two-door diesel has athletic looks and sporty driver appeal but saves money at the pumps
Nissan Motor is holding a Nissan Futures event showcasing how the company is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design. It’s being held at its global headquarters gallery until March 1.
As part of the event launch, Nissan unveiled a physical concept model: the Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision, which seeks to build 23 electrified models, 15 new electric vehicles and a global electrification sales mix of 50% by 2030.
Created on the fundamental concept of “being one with the car”, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a sense of openness while offering a dynamic driving experience.
The Max-Out features a steering yoke with an illuminated top half, a pair of large, lounge-type seats than can be flattened to create more storage space and a big-size main display screen.
It has an all-wheel-drive system via an electric motor at either end of the car that also contributes to optimum weight distribution. Both motors support regenerative braking while the all-wheel drive controls torque and braking for each wheel individually to maximise traction.
Guests at the event can also gain an understanding of the company’s decade-long initiatives in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and other technologies through two panel discussions on February 21.
The Max-Out is unlikely to hit the production lines, but it may very well form part of the Nissan Ambition 2030. The world is still going to need convertible EVs.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Nissan shows radical Max-Out EV convertible concept
The futuristic two-seater is unlike anything previously seen from Nissan
Nissan Motor is holding a Nissan Futures event showcasing how the company is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design. It’s being held at its global headquarters gallery until March 1.
As part of the event launch, Nissan unveiled a physical concept model: the Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision, which seeks to build 23 electrified models, 15 new electric vehicles and a global electrification sales mix of 50% by 2030.
Created on the fundamental concept of “being one with the car”, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a sense of openness while offering a dynamic driving experience.
The Max-Out features a steering yoke with an illuminated top half, a pair of large, lounge-type seats than can be flattened to create more storage space and a big-size main display screen.
It has an all-wheel-drive system via an electric motor at either end of the car that also contributes to optimum weight distribution. Both motors support regenerative braking while the all-wheel drive controls torque and braking for each wheel individually to maximise traction.
Guests at the event can also gain an understanding of the company’s decade-long initiatives in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and other technologies through two panel discussions on February 21.
The Max-Out is unlikely to hit the production lines, but it may very well form part of the Nissan Ambition 2030. The world is still going to need convertible EVs.
Lamborghini unveils two one-offs to celebrate V12 era
Ford heads back to F1 with Red Bull in 2026
Volvo to go electric on all main models
Lexus UX gains new specification for 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Renault and Nissan agree pact
REVIEW: Faster and more frugal Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max raises the stakes
Nissan and Renault announce reworked alliance
SA Car of the Year organisers announce 21 finalists
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.