Ford heads back to F1 with Red Bull in 2026

Ford has won 10 constructors’ championships and was last involved in F1 in 2004

03 February 2023 - 09:22 Agency Staff
Red Bull Racing won the 2022 F1 constructors' championship with the Netherlands' Max Verstappen earning the driver championship under its banner. Picture: REUTERS
After more than a two-decade absence, Ford is due to return to Formula 1 racing in 2026 as a partner of the Red Bull team, BBC Sport reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the agreement will be announced on Friday in New York at Red Bull’s season-opening event. Until the new partnership kicks in, Red Bull reportedly will stick with Honda engines in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Ford was last involved in F1 in 2003, when it earned its last victory with Giancarlo Fisichella driving in Brazil, and 2004. Before that, Ford’s Cosworth engines were regulars in F1 from the 1960s through to the 1990s, and the engine-maker produced 176 wins in 523 starts.

Ford took 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships.

According to BBC Sport, another US automotive giant, General Motors, is angling to crack into F1. Andretti Global is prepared to use the logo of Cadillac, a GM make, while using Renault engines in 2025, but the plan has yet to receive approval from the competition’s officials, according to the report.

Reuters

Formula 1: ‘Drive to Survive’ returns for a new season

It has been confirmed that Drive to Survive will continue for a sixth season
2 weeks ago

F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai loses out for the fourth year in a row despite lifting Covid restrictions
2 weeks ago

Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto resigns, ending weeks of speculation

Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
2 months ago
Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring
Life
Life / Arts & Entertainment
