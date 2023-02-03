Ford heads back to F1 with Red Bull in 2026

All share on track for first weekly loss this year, after disappointing quarterly earnings reports from US tech companies
After more than a two-decade absence, Ford is due to return to Formula 1 racing in 2026 as a partner of the Red Bull team, BBC Sport reported on Thursday.
According to the report, the agreement will be announced on Friday in New York at Red Bull’s season-opening event. Until the new partnership kicks in, Red Bull reportedly will stick with Honda engines in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Ford was last involved in F1 in 2003, when it earned its last victory with Giancarlo Fisichella driving in Brazil, and 2004. Before that, Ford’s Cosworth engines were regulars in F1 from the 1960s through to the 1990s, and the engine-maker produced 176 wins in 523 starts.
Ford took 10 constructors’ championships and 13 drivers’ championships.
According to BBC Sport, another US automotive giant, General Motors, is angling to crack into F1. Andretti Global is prepared to use the logo of Cadillac, a GM make, while using Renault engines in 2025, but the plan has yet to receive approval from the competition’s officials, according to the report.
Red Bull Racing-RBPT won the 2022 F1 constructors’ championship with the Netherlands’ Max Verstappen earning the driver championship under its banner.
Reuters
