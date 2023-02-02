Life / Motoring

Faster and more frugal Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max raises the stakes

Chery’s flagship continues an auspicious reboot for the Chinese brand at a price that can’t be ignored

02 February 2023 - 05:00
The range-topping Tiggo 8 Pro offers a lot of finesse and features for the price. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery has introduced a range-topping Max model to its Tiggo 8 Pro line-up of crossover SUVs, with added power, safety and luxury.

It landed in November 2022 to celebrate one year since the carmaker returned to SA as a wholly owned subsidiary of Chery China. It’s been an auspicious reboot for a brand that once peddled cheap and not-very-pleasant cars, and local customers have welcomed Chery’s new, higher-quality vehicles. In one year the brand has sold more than 10,000 units and grown its network to more than 70 dealers.

Until now the range-topping Chery was the Tiggo 8 Pro priced at R574,900. The new Tiggo 8 Pro Max bumps up the price to R629,900 and brings a lot of extra features to the deal, including tinted privacy glass for the rear windows, thicker windscreen and front side windows for better noise insulation, as well as a black artificial leather interior that differs from the dark tan upholstery of the Executive model.

The equipment list is further enhanced with electrically adjustable front seats, an eight-speaker sound system and wireless mobile phone charging. The car unlocks when you approach it with the remote key in your pocket, and self-locks when you walk away.

It is a high-end spec sheet, offering considerably more for the price than legacy rivals such as VW, Kia and Hyundai.

Advanced driver assistance systems include forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. Some of these systems can be annoying with their beeping alerts but they can be disabled, and the car remembers your settings so you don’t have to switch them off each time you start it.

The performance boost comes from a 2.0petrol motor with outputs of 187kW and 390Nm,  in place of the 1.6l petrol turbo engine (145kW/290Nm) serving duty in the rest of the Tiggo 8 range. It gives this crossover a sportier spring in its step, cutting the 0-100km/h time from 8.9 seconds to 7.3 seconds. Power is fed to the front wheels through a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The car feels zesty in all three of its modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), delivering lively off-the-mark and overtaking acceleration that never leaves one craving more power. As a bonus the 2.0 engine recorded even better fuel economy (at 9.6l /100km) than the less powerful 1.6 turbo (10.5l) we tested last year — though Chery’s factory figures claim the 1.6 is more frugal.

Smart cabin has soft-touch surfaces, silver veneers and diamond pattern stitching on the seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
It’s a refined car with minimal noise intruding into the cabin, and the engine is hushed apart from getting a little vocal at higher revs. The car feels solid, underlining the recent strides this Chinese brand has made in build quality.

With its 196mm ground clearance and high-profile tyres this crossover should be able to tackle gravel roads.

The ride quality is reasonable, though we were surprised that the fat tyres didn’t filter out bumps a little better. The suspension errs on the firm side which causes some jittering on rougher surfaces. Handling-wise there is little cause for complaint and the high-riding car scoots through corners confidently.

This seven-seater’s large cabin takes five adults comfortably, with two child-sized seats in the third row. The middle row can be adjusted for legroom and backrest angle, while the back and middle rows fold flat to expand luggage space to cavernous proportions.

Extra features in this apex model include better noise insulation and tinted privacy glass for the rear windows. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery’s new-found finesse presents an interior with soft-touch surfaces, smart silver veneers and diamond pattern stitching on the seats. A modern, digitised look prevails with ambient lighting and touchscreens, in a neat and uncluttered setting. Touch controls for the infotainment and climate systems are supplemented by slim silver buttons for those who prefer analogue interaction.

When you approach an intersection the view of the car’s surroundings are shown on the infotainment screen, providing extra eyes on the traffic situation. The car has a wide-angle centre rear-view mirror which takes getting used to; initially I felt a little car sick looking at it.

Overall, this range-topping Chery seems an impressive effort. Refined, roomy and modern, the seven-seater is packed with features at a price that challenges five-seaters in the segment. New-generation Chinese vehicles are still an unknown quantity in terms of long-term build quality, though Chery’s 1-million kilometre engine warranty for the first owner is a statement of confidence in the product.

 

Tech specs

 

ENGINE

Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo

Capacity: 2.0l

Power: 187kW

Torque: 390Nm

 

TRANSMISSION

Type: Seven-speed dual clutch automatic

 

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

 

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: n/a

0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds (claimed)

Fuel consumption: 7.3l/100km (claimed); 9.6l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 172g/km

 

 

STANDARD FEATURES

Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, six airbags, smart keyless entry with push button start, wireless smartphone charger, electrically adjustable front seats, artificial leather seats, electric windows, dual zone climate control with rear air vents, trip computer, infotainment system, power tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, panoramic sunroof, lane change blind spot warning, parking camera, adaptive cruise control, hill descent control, LED daytime running lights, auto high beam control

 

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Five years/150,000km vehicle, 10 years/1,000,000km engine for the first owner

Service plan: Five years/60,000km

Price: R629,900

Lease: R13,478 a month

*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

 

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max

WE LIKE: Space, features, price

WE DISLIKE: Unknown longevity

VERDICT: Great value for money

 

Motor News star rating

Design *****

Performance  ****

Economy ****

Ride ***

Handling ****

Safety *****

Value For Money *****

Overall ****

 

The Competition

Nissan X-Trail 2.5 4x4 Tekna, 126kW/233Nm — R674,900

VW Tiguan Allspace 2.0TSI 132kW 4Motion Style, 132kW/320Nm — R774,100

Peugeot 5008 1.6T GT, 121kW/240Nm — R782,900

Kia Sorento 2.2CRDi EX+, 148kW/440Nm — R834,995

Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2D Executive, 148kW/440Nm — R856,900

 

