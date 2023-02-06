Lamborghini unveils two one-offs to celebrate V12 era

The JSE tracked global peers weaker as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s next move
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force is to decide on February 24 and the outlook is not good
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Thousands dead in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 quake hits, followed by a second hours later
Batting trainer Justin Sammons says Proteas captain showed what he can do in series against England
Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
With just weeks to go before Lamborghini launches a petrol-electric replacement for the Aventador, the Italian firm is celebrating its iconic naturally-aspirated V12 engine with two one-off cars.
The Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster highlight the Italian carmaker's DNA and represent the peak of Lamborghini’s personalisation by involving the customer from the beginning to create models that are truly bespoke.
They were styled by Lamborghini Centro Stile draw on a sporting character inspired by the racetrack.
They are the last cars to be produced by Lamborghini equipped with a 12-cylinder 6.5l engine mounted longitudinally in the rear before the transition to a hybrid era. The final salute to the outgoing Lamborghini V12 power train delivers 582kW of power and 720Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed ISR gearbox, four-wheel drive, and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels.
The replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador will continue to draw the bulk of its power from a V12 engine but with a new hybrid element that should make it more powerful than today’s model.
Lamborghini plans to produce a petrol-electric hybrid line-up by 2024 with its first fully electric model to arrive by 2030.
Invencible and Auténtica pay tribute to Lamborghini rarities including the Sesto Elemento, a homage to lightness and motorsport characterised by a large rear wing; the Reventón with its unique aeronautical style; and the Veneno, which takes the quest for aerodynamic perfection to an extreme.
“We have created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” says Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini head of design.
The new cars share the carbon-fibre monocoque from the Aventador, along with full carbon bodywork.
Lamborghini’s hexagon motif is integrated into visual elements including the LED running lights, exhausts and tail lights. On the bonnet, the air intakes are reminiscent of those on the Sesto Elemento, and the same cues are repeated in the central triple exhaust with Inconel tips: a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.
The interiors of the cars have a minimalist dashboard enhanced by hexagonal 3D-printed air vents and no instrumentation on the console, to underline the lightness of the cabin and focus attention on pure driving enjoyment. The cockpit itself is framed in carbon fibre, with a digital readout featuring dedicated graphics for each car.
The Invencible coupé has a subtle contrast between the dominant shade of Rosso Efesto red and the carbon-look elements enhanced by red “flakes”. Red brake calipers sit behind single-nut wheels with carbon fibre fairings for ventilation. On the classic scissor doors, there are two prominent hexagonal tricolours: a tribute to the Italian flag that is echoed on the door linings as well as well as on the steering wheel.
The Auténtica roadster has the look of a Batmobile with its pair of rear fins and radical aerodynamics, including two domes with integrated roll bars inspired by open-topped racers of the past.
It features bodywork in Grigio Titans (metallic grey with a hint of blue) with details in Matt Black and a Giallo Auge (yellow) livery: a colour repeated on the brake calipers and main aerodynamic elements.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SUPERCARS
Lamborghini unveils two one-offs to celebrate V12 era
With just weeks to go before Lamborghini launches a petrol-electric replacement for the Aventador, the Italian firm is celebrating its iconic naturally-aspirated V12 engine with two one-off cars.
The Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster highlight the Italian carmaker's DNA and represent the peak of Lamborghini’s personalisation by involving the customer from the beginning to create models that are truly bespoke.
They were styled by Lamborghini Centro Stile draw on a sporting character inspired by the racetrack.
They are the last cars to be produced by Lamborghini equipped with a 12-cylinder 6.5l engine mounted longitudinally in the rear before the transition to a hybrid era. The final salute to the outgoing Lamborghini V12 power train delivers 582kW of power and 720Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed ISR gearbox, four-wheel drive, and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels.
The replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador will continue to draw the bulk of its power from a V12 engine but with a new hybrid element that should make it more powerful than today’s model.
Lamborghini plans to produce a petrol-electric hybrid line-up by 2024 with its first fully electric model to arrive by 2030.
Invencible and Auténtica pay tribute to Lamborghini rarities including the Sesto Elemento, a homage to lightness and motorsport characterised by a large rear wing; the Reventón with its unique aeronautical style; and the Veneno, which takes the quest for aerodynamic perfection to an extreme.
“We have created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” says Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini head of design.
The new cars share the carbon-fibre monocoque from the Aventador, along with full carbon bodywork.
Lamborghini’s hexagon motif is integrated into visual elements including the LED running lights, exhausts and tail lights. On the bonnet, the air intakes are reminiscent of those on the Sesto Elemento, and the same cues are repeated in the central triple exhaust with Inconel tips: a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.
The interiors of the cars have a minimalist dashboard enhanced by hexagonal 3D-printed air vents and no instrumentation on the console, to underline the lightness of the cabin and focus attention on pure driving enjoyment. The cockpit itself is framed in carbon fibre, with a digital readout featuring dedicated graphics for each car.
The Invencible coupé has a subtle contrast between the dominant shade of Rosso Efesto red and the carbon-look elements enhanced by red “flakes”. Red brake calipers sit behind single-nut wheels with carbon fibre fairings for ventilation. On the classic scissor doors, there are two prominent hexagonal tricolours: a tribute to the Italian flag that is echoed on the door linings as well as well as on the steering wheel.
The Auténtica roadster has the look of a Batmobile with its pair of rear fins and radical aerodynamics, including two domes with integrated roll bars inspired by open-topped racers of the past.
It features bodywork in Grigio Titans (metallic grey with a hint of blue) with details in Matt Black and a Giallo Auge (yellow) livery: a colour repeated on the brake calipers and main aerodynamic elements.
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
Huracán Sterrato is a Lambo for gravel roads
Lamborghini undecided on going fully electric, says CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bridgestone is official tyre supplier to the Huracán Sterrato
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
Huracán Sterrato is a Lambo for gravel roads
Porsche tops global luxury and premium brands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.