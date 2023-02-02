Volvo to go electric on all main models

Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities abroad
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
US Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb will enable Ukrainian forces to hit targets at twice the distance now possible
Resilient runner Cian Oldknow is likely to be heading to the World Championships in Australia in February
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Volvo Cars is gearing up for an electric blitz to convert all its mainstay models — three SUVs and two sedans — into electric vehicles (EVs) and to introduce a luxury electric van aimed at boosting sales in Asia, two people with knowledge of the plans say.
The Swedish carmaker, 82%-owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding, is expected to launch at least six new battery EVs through 2026, the people told Reuters.
Volvo has announced an objective to make its entire line-up fully electric by 2030. The company’s Australia unit has said it plans to sell only EVs in that market by 2026.
The previously unreported product plans amount to the largest revamp of Volvo’s model line-up since Geely acquired the brand from Ford in 2010.
Under Geely, Volvo initially started to share technologies such as car platforms with Geely. The makeover for a brand that built a reputation for safety and utilitarian design, follows from a greater focus on customer trends in Asia and a push to win sales there, the people said.
The two people with knowledge of Volvo’s planning asked not to be named because details have not been announced by the company. Geely declined to comment.
Among the new battery EVs being planned for the next four years is a Volvo-branded MPV or van that will be based on a vehicle that Geely’s Zeekr brand sells in China. Called the Zeekr 009, the hulking, battery-electric van, which starts at about 500,000 yuan ($74,179), offers three rows of seating.
The vehicle competes against the likes of the Toyota Alphard, a business or family van, with airliner business class-like seats for passengers, which has proven popular in Asian markets such as China and Japan as a limousine alternative.
Volvo has moved development work on sedans and the coming people-mover model to its Shanghai research and development hub, the people said. That centre, which has tripled its design staff to about 60 people, has recently moved to a new and larger building in Shanghai, one of the sources said.
The first of Volvo’s new planned electric models, the EX90 sport-utility crossover, was unveiled late in 2022. It is expected to hit showrooms in early 2024.
Other battery electric cars in the pipeline include electric versions of Volvo’s mainline products — the XC90, XC60 and XC40 crossover vehicles and the S60 and S90 sedans, the sources said.
Those mainline cars will follow Volvo’s established, simple design cues, but the new MPV will target buyers in China and other markets with a more “emotional” design that builds from the Zeekr 009, which features a huge, LED-illuminated grille, one of the sources said.
Volvo has carved out and sold its petrol engine and hybrid powertrain operations to Geely. The Chinese vehicle maker has moved to combine all of its petrol powertrain assets, including those from Volvo, with factories being carved out of Renault to create a new company focused on hybrid and petrol engines.
Renault and Geely are working to finalise a deal to bring Saudi Aramco in as an investor and partner in that venture, Reuters has reported.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Volvo to go electric on all main models
Largest overhaul of carmaker since its purchase by Geely in 2010
Volvo Cars is gearing up for an electric blitz to convert all its mainstay models — three SUVs and two sedans — into electric vehicles (EVs) and to introduce a luxury electric van aimed at boosting sales in Asia, two people with knowledge of the plans say.
The Swedish carmaker, 82%-owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding, is expected to launch at least six new battery EVs through 2026, the people told Reuters.
Volvo has announced an objective to make its entire line-up fully electric by 2030. The company’s Australia unit has said it plans to sell only EVs in that market by 2026.
The previously unreported product plans amount to the largest revamp of Volvo’s model line-up since Geely acquired the brand from Ford in 2010.
Under Geely, Volvo initially started to share technologies such as car platforms with Geely. The makeover for a brand that built a reputation for safety and utilitarian design, follows from a greater focus on customer trends in Asia and a push to win sales there, the people said.
The two people with knowledge of Volvo’s planning asked not to be named because details have not been announced by the company. Geely declined to comment.
Among the new battery EVs being planned for the next four years is a Volvo-branded MPV or van that will be based on a vehicle that Geely’s Zeekr brand sells in China. Called the Zeekr 009, the hulking, battery-electric van, which starts at about 500,000 yuan ($74,179), offers three rows of seating.
The vehicle competes against the likes of the Toyota Alphard, a business or family van, with airliner business class-like seats for passengers, which has proven popular in Asian markets such as China and Japan as a limousine alternative.
Volvo has moved development work on sedans and the coming people-mover model to its Shanghai research and development hub, the people said. That centre, which has tripled its design staff to about 60 people, has recently moved to a new and larger building in Shanghai, one of the sources said.
The first of Volvo’s new planned electric models, the EX90 sport-utility crossover, was unveiled late in 2022. It is expected to hit showrooms in early 2024.
Other battery electric cars in the pipeline include electric versions of Volvo’s mainline products — the XC90, XC60 and XC40 crossover vehicles and the S60 and S90 sedans, the sources said.
Those mainline cars will follow Volvo’s established, simple design cues, but the new MPV will target buyers in China and other markets with a more “emotional” design that builds from the Zeekr 009, which features a huge, LED-illuminated grille, one of the sources said.
Volvo has carved out and sold its petrol engine and hybrid powertrain operations to Geely. The Chinese vehicle maker has moved to combine all of its petrol powertrain assets, including those from Volvo, with factories being carved out of Renault to create a new company focused on hybrid and petrol engines.
Renault and Geely are working to finalise a deal to bring Saudi Aramco in as an investor and partner in that venture, Reuters has reported.
Reuters
Taximaker Geely aims to become a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of cars
Volvo XC40 range now fully electrified in SA
Are the days of car ownership numbered?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New vehicle sales make sluggish start in 2023
Load-shedding woes inhibit motor industry’s localisation plans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.