SA Car of the Year organisers announce 21 finalists

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The savings could help end the scourges of poverty and crime
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
The 2023 SA Car of the Year competition is gearing up for the crowning of the country’s top vehicle at a gala event in June.
The Toyota Corolla Cross was voted 2022’s car of the year by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).
The competition committee and SAGMJ unanimously agreed this year to a score cut-off, rather than voting for the top 12 scoring vehicles, to including a broader spectrum of vehicles without favouring categories.
“The team looked at a few options, but once the suggestion of a score-cut off was on the table, it just made sense. It evened the playing field,” said Mabuyane Mabuza, the chairperson of the 2023 Car of the Year committee,
Categories include budget, compact, compact family, midsize, premium, adventure SUV, 4X4 double cab, luxury, performance and new energy. The budget category, though, doesn’t have any finalists.
Competition has been especially strong in the compact family and midsize categories, which attracted almost 40% of the panel’s overall votes. The race in the premium, luxury and ever-growing new energy categories for a place on the list of finalists was just as fierce.
“The semifinalist group was incredibly competitive, with several strong contenders narrowly missing the cut. This year’s finalists include a larger selection of brands, making the competition much more exciting,” Mabuza said. “The committee is pleased with the selection of the final round and anticipates a tough decision for our expert panel.”
The motor enthusiast’s choice (public vote) will run again this year on social media. The finalist with the most likes will be the winning vehicle, and three lucky voters will win an off-road driving course sponsored by the competition’s headline sponsor, Old Mutual Insure, and the SAGMJ.
The final round will commence shortly and continue until the end of March, incorporating data from Lightstone for the competition's automated scoring, based on market segment sales volumes and specification-adjusted competitor pricing.
“Congratulations to our top 21 finalists; all the vehicles have already proven to be excellent contenders and we’re looking forward to see which deserving vehicle will take home the coveted overall winner’s crown, as well as who the category winners will be,” said Old Mutual Insure MD Garth Napier .
“The 2023 finalists are the cream of the crop in SA, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top,” Mabuza added.
The finalists
Renault Clio 5
BAIC Beijing X55
Nissan Qashqai
Opel Mokka
VW Taigo
Alfa Romeo Tonale
Chery Tiggo Pro 8
Honda Civic RS
Hyundai Tucson
Kia Sportage
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Kia Sorento
Ford Everest
Ford Ranger
Isuzu D-Max
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Audi RS3 Sedan/Hatch
Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT
Haval H6 Hybrid
Toyota RAV4 E-four
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local News
SA Car of the Year organisers announce 21 finalists
Competition has been especially fierce in the compact family and midsize categories, attracting almost 40% of the panel’s overall votes
The 2023 SA Car of the Year competition is gearing up for the crowning of the country’s top vehicle at a gala event in June.
The Toyota Corolla Cross was voted 2022’s car of the year by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).
The competition committee and SAGMJ unanimously agreed this year to a score cut-off, rather than voting for the top 12 scoring vehicles, to including a broader spectrum of vehicles without favouring categories.
“The team looked at a few options, but once the suggestion of a score-cut off was on the table, it just made sense. It evened the playing field,” said Mabuyane Mabuza, the chairperson of the 2023 Car of the Year committee,
Categories include budget, compact, compact family, midsize, premium, adventure SUV, 4X4 double cab, luxury, performance and new energy. The budget category, though, doesn’t have any finalists.
Competition has been especially strong in the compact family and midsize categories, which attracted almost 40% of the panel’s overall votes. The race in the premium, luxury and ever-growing new energy categories for a place on the list of finalists was just as fierce.
“The semifinalist group was incredibly competitive, with several strong contenders narrowly missing the cut. This year’s finalists include a larger selection of brands, making the competition much more exciting,” Mabuza said. “The committee is pleased with the selection of the final round and anticipates a tough decision for our expert panel.”
The motor enthusiast’s choice (public vote) will run again this year on social media. The finalist with the most likes will be the winning vehicle, and three lucky voters will win an off-road driving course sponsored by the competition’s headline sponsor, Old Mutual Insure, and the SAGMJ.
The final round will commence shortly and continue until the end of March, incorporating data from Lightstone for the competition's automated scoring, based on market segment sales volumes and specification-adjusted competitor pricing.
“Congratulations to our top 21 finalists; all the vehicles have already proven to be excellent contenders and we’re looking forward to see which deserving vehicle will take home the coveted overall winner’s crown, as well as who the category winners will be,” said Old Mutual Insure MD Garth Napier .
“The 2023 finalists are the cream of the crop in SA, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top,” Mabuza added.
The finalists
Renault Clio 5
BAIC Beijing X55
Nissan Qashqai
Opel Mokka
VW Taigo
Alfa Romeo Tonale
Chery Tiggo Pro 8
Honda Civic RS
Hyundai Tucson
Kia Sportage
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Kia Sorento
Ford Everest
Ford Ranger
Isuzu D-Max
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Audi RS3 Sedan/Hatch
Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT
Haval H6 Hybrid
Toyota RAV4 E-four
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
New Tonale oozes Alfa class and styling
New Ford Ranger single cabs to hit the ground in March
Latest Honda Civic RS goes on sale in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Thrifty new Haval Jolion HEV arrives in SA
AA warns of across-the-board fuel price increases
These were SA’s most popular cars of 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.