SA Car of the Year organisers announce 21 finalists

Competition has been especially fierce in the compact family and midsize categories, attracting almost 40% of the panel’s overall votes

26 January 2023 - 17:58 Motor News Reporter
The Isuzu D-Max, our current long-term car, is among the 21 finalists announced by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The 2023 SA Car of the Year competition is gearing up for the crowning of the country’s top vehicle at a gala event in June.

The Toyota Corolla Cross was voted 2022’s car of the year by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ).

The competition committee and SAGMJ unanimously agreed this year to a score cut-off, rather than voting for the top 12 scoring vehicles, to including a broader spectrum of vehicles without favouring categories.

“The team looked at a few options, but once the suggestion of a score-cut off was on the table, it just made sense. It evened the playing field,” said Mabuyane Mabuza, the chairperson of the 2023 Car of the Year committee, 

Categories include budget, compact, compact family, midsize, premium, adventure SUV, 4X4 double cab, luxury, performance and new energy. The budget category, though, doesn’t have any finalists.

Competition has been especially strong in the compact family and midsize categories, which attracted almost 40% of the panel’s overall votes. The race in the premium, luxury and ever-growing new energy categories for a place on the list of finalists was just as fierce.  

“The semifinalist group was incredibly competitive, with several strong contenders narrowly missing the cut. This year’s finalists include a larger selection of brands, making the competition much more exciting,” Mabuza said. “The committee is pleased with the selection of the final round and anticipates a tough decision for our expert panel.” 

The motor enthusiast’s choice (public vote) will run again this year on social media. The finalist with the most likes will be the winning vehicle, and three lucky voters will win an off-road driving course sponsored by the competition’s headline sponsor, Old Mutual Insure, and the SAGMJ.

The 2023 Car of the Year commitee: From left, Thami Masemola, Lerato Matebese, Mabuyane Mabuza (Chair), Jason Woosey, Brenwin Naidu. Picture: SUPPLIED
The final round will commence shortly and continue until the end of March, incorporating data from Lightstone for the competition's automated scoring, based on market segment sales volumes and specification-adjusted competitor pricing.

“Congratulations to our top 21 finalists; all the vehicles have already proven to be excellent contenders and we’re looking forward to see which deserving vehicle will take home the coveted overall winner’s crown, as well as who the category winners will be,” said Old Mutual Insure MD Garth Napier . 

“The 2023 finalists are the cream of the crop in SA, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top,” Mabuza added.

The finalists

Renault Clio 5

BAIC Beijing X55

Nissan Qashqai

Opel Mokka

VW Taigo

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Chery Tiggo Pro 8

Honda Civic RS

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Kia Sorento

Ford Everest

Ford Ranger

Isuzu D-Max

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Audi RS3 Sedan/Hatch

Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT

Haval H6 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 E-four

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

New Tonale oozes Alfa class and styling

It slots below the Stelvio and brings good looks and keen handling to the premium crossover niche
Life
2 months ago

New Ford Ranger single cabs to hit the ground in March

They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Life
1 day ago

Latest Honda Civic RS goes on sale in SA

The sedan arrives in a single model boasting top features and a refined drive
Life
5 months ago
