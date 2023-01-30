New Mitsubishi Outlander unveiled in SA

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The Covid-19 pandemic gave us a good look at the state of international co-operation as a means to limit the spread of pandemics and their impact on the global economy. It was not a pretty sight.
ANC and alliance partners recommend that a national state of disaster be declared over worsening power crisis
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
Mitsubishi Motors SA will launch its new-generation Outlander in the middle of 2023.
The seven-seater SUV had its global debut in early 2021 with bold new styling, including the latest incarnation of the brand’s “dynamic shield” front design.
Set to replace the existing 2.4l all-wheel-drive Outlander launched here in 2013, it is powered by a new 2.5l four-cylinder engine with drive mode selectors that direct power to the road using a Super All-Wheel Control5 system. The new Outlander has a modern new interior with a digital instrument cluster, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Full pricing and specifications will be revealed when the vehicle is launched.
The new Outlander forms part of a busy rollout of new models for the Japanese brand in 2023 including the Xpander Cross, the more rugged stablemate of the Xpander seven-seater MPV. Due to arrive before year-end, the Cross retains the versatility of the affordable seven-seat MPV it is based on but adopts a more rugged look with black wheel arch mouldings, door garnishes, and side sills. Redesigned bumpers with integrated bull bars continue the more masculine design of the Xpander Cross, while roof rails are also fitted.
A new, range-topping Triton limited-edition bakkie will be launched in the next couple of months. It will boast what Mitsubishi terms a caricature-like exterior cosmetic package and an interior garnished with red accents.
The Mitsubishi Delica D:5 premium SUV is under consideration for SA. With all wheel drive and up to eight seats, the 4.8m long SUV is capable of taking families on adventure trails.
The iconic Pajero was discontinued in 2021 after a 39-year run and no replacement is planned. The seven-seat Pajero Sport will continue to serve duty as the brand’s all-terrain midsize SUV.
The product drive follows the launch of several new and updated models in 2022 including updates to the ASX, Pajero Sport Aspire, Xpander, Triton Heritage Edition, and single cab Triton models.
During 2022 Mitsubishi Motors SA retailed 4,315 new models with the Pajero Sport, Triton and Xpander responsible for the bulk of those sales.
The brand is being repositioned for a wider audience and will increase its SA network from 41 to 44 dealers in 2022, says Thato Magasa, MD of Mitsubishi Motors SA.
Jeffrey Allison, the company’s marketing manager, says a salesforce retention programme is being implemented to assist with attracting and retaining quality sales people, while Mitsubishi will launch loyalty programmes and initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction.
Allison says improvements in production output and lower logistics costs will most likely lead to an oversupply of vehicles in SA while rising fuel prices, higher raw material costs and current dollar strength will lead to increased vehicle prices.
"The rising cost of living is eroding middle class disposable income while low GDP growth will impact business to business buying power,” says Allison.
“Despite these challenges Mitsubishi Motors SA believe that there is still room for growth in the segments that we compete in.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEW MODELS
New Mitsubishi Outlander unveiled in SA
It’s a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
Mitsubishi Motors SA will launch its new-generation Outlander in the middle of 2023.
The seven-seater SUV had its global debut in early 2021 with bold new styling, including the latest incarnation of the brand’s “dynamic shield” front design.
Set to replace the existing 2.4l all-wheel-drive Outlander launched here in 2013, it is powered by a new 2.5l four-cylinder engine with drive mode selectors that direct power to the road using a Super All-Wheel Control5 system. The new Outlander has a modern new interior with a digital instrument cluster, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Full pricing and specifications will be revealed when the vehicle is launched.
The new Outlander forms part of a busy rollout of new models for the Japanese brand in 2023 including the Xpander Cross, the more rugged stablemate of the Xpander seven-seater MPV. Due to arrive before year-end, the Cross retains the versatility of the affordable seven-seat MPV it is based on but adopts a more rugged look with black wheel arch mouldings, door garnishes, and side sills. Redesigned bumpers with integrated bull bars continue the more masculine design of the Xpander Cross, while roof rails are also fitted.
A new, range-topping Triton limited-edition bakkie will be launched in the next couple of months. It will boast what Mitsubishi terms a caricature-like exterior cosmetic package and an interior garnished with red accents.
The Mitsubishi Delica D:5 premium SUV is under consideration for SA. With all wheel drive and up to eight seats, the 4.8m long SUV is capable of taking families on adventure trails.
The iconic Pajero was discontinued in 2021 after a 39-year run and no replacement is planned. The seven-seat Pajero Sport will continue to serve duty as the brand’s all-terrain midsize SUV.
The product drive follows the launch of several new and updated models in 2022 including updates to the ASX, Pajero Sport Aspire, Xpander, Triton Heritage Edition, and single cab Triton models.
During 2022 Mitsubishi Motors SA retailed 4,315 new models with the Pajero Sport, Triton and Xpander responsible for the bulk of those sales.
The brand is being repositioned for a wider audience and will increase its SA network from 41 to 44 dealers in 2022, says Thato Magasa, MD of Mitsubishi Motors SA.
Jeffrey Allison, the company’s marketing manager, says a salesforce retention programme is being implemented to assist with attracting and retaining quality sales people, while Mitsubishi will launch loyalty programmes and initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction.
Allison says improvements in production output and lower logistics costs will most likely lead to an oversupply of vehicles in SA while rising fuel prices, higher raw material costs and current dollar strength will lead to increased vehicle prices.
"The rising cost of living is eroding middle class disposable income while low GDP growth will impact business to business buying power,” says Allison.
“Despite these challenges Mitsubishi Motors SA believe that there is still room for growth in the segments that we compete in.”
Mitsubishi Triton single cab makes SA debut
Mitsubishi shows bold new XFC concept
All-new Nissan X-trail makes its debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
AA warns of across-the-board fuel price increases
Thrifty new Haval Jolion HEV arrives in SA
Mercedes-Benz 517 Sprinter set for March launch
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.