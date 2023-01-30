Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

New Mitsubishi Outlander unveiled in SA

It’s a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards

30 January 2023 - 13:43 Denis Droppa
The wraps came off the Outlander SUV in SA last week ahead of its sales launch later this year. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The wraps came off the Outlander SUV in SA last week ahead of its sales launch later this year. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Mitsubishi Motors SA will launch its new-generation Outlander in the middle of 2023.

The seven-seater SUV had its global debut in early 2021 with bold new styling, including the latest incarnation of the brand’s “dynamic shield” front design.

Set to replace the existing 2.4l all-wheel-drive Outlander launched here in 2013, it is powered by a new 2.5l four-cylinder engine with drive mode selectors that direct power to the road using a Super All-Wheel Control5 system. The new Outlander has a modern new interior with a digital instrument cluster, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Full pricing and specifications will be revealed when the vehicle is launched.

The new Outlander forms part of a busy rollout of new models for the Japanese brand in 2023 including the Xpander Cross, the more rugged stablemate of the Xpander seven-seater MPV. Due to arrive before year-end, the Cross retains the versatility of the affordable seven-seat MPV it is based on but adopts a more rugged look with black wheel arch mouldings, door garnishes, and side sills. Redesigned bumpers with integrated bull bars continue the more masculine design of the Xpander Cross, while roof rails are also fitted.

A new, range-topping Triton limited-edition bakkie will be launched in the next couple of months. It will boast what Mitsubishi terms a caricature-like exterior cosmetic package and an interior garnished with red accents.

The Mitsubishi Delica D:5 premium SUV is under consideration for SA. With all wheel drive and up to eight seats, the 4.8m long SUV is capable of taking families on adventure trails.

The iconic Pajero was discontinued in 2021 after a 39-year run and no replacement is planned. The seven-seat Pajero Sport will continue to serve duty as the brand’s all-terrain midsize SUV.

The product drive follows the launch of several new and updated models in 2022 including updates to the ASX, Pajero Sport Aspire, Xpander, Triton Heritage Edition, and single cab Triton models.

The luxury Delica all-wheel drive eight-seater is under consideration for SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The luxury Delica all-wheel drive eight-seater is under consideration for SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

During 2022 Mitsubishi Motors SA retailed 4,315 new models with the Pajero Sport, Triton and Xpander responsible for the bulk of those sales.  

The brand is being repositioned for a wider audience and will increase its SA network from 41 to 44 dealers in 2022, says Thato Magasa, MD of Mitsubishi Motors SA.

Jeffrey Allison, the company’s marketing manager, says a salesforce retention programme is being implemented to assist with attracting and retaining quality sales people, while Mitsubishi will launch loyalty programmes and initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction.

Allison says improvements in production output and lower logistics costs will most likely lead to an oversupply of vehicles in SA while rising fuel prices, higher raw material costs and current dollar strength will lead to increased vehicle prices.

"The rising cost of living is eroding middle class disposable income while low GDP growth will impact business to business buying power,” says Allison.

“Despite these challenges Mitsubishi Motors SA believe that there is still room for growth in the segments that we compete in.”

Mitsubishi Triton single cab makes SA debut

The Japanese brand has decided to re-enter the workhorse arena after exiting some years ago
Life
5 months ago

Mitsubishi shows bold new XFC concept

The concept is designed for Asean markets, but it is hoped that it can be adapted for global markets including here in SA
Life
3 months ago

All-new Nissan X-trail makes its debut

Since release two decades ago, the manufacturer claims the X-Trail has sold more than 7-million units worldwide.
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Mitsubishi Outlander unveiled in SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: Hyundai’s revamped Creta is a fuss-free ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Flamboyant new VW Taigo targets a trendier crowd
Life / Motoring
5.
Toyota named best car brand in 2022 Interbrand ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

AA warns of across-the-board fuel price increases

National

Thrifty new Haval Jolion HEV arrives in SA

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz 517 Sprinter set for March launch

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.