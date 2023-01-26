Thrifty new Haval Jolion HEV arrives in SA

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
Haval is expanding its local hybrid product offering with the launch of the new Jolion HEV (hybrid electric vehicle).
Joining the H6 HEV that was introduced to South African motorists during the final quarter of 2022, the Jolion HEV is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by an electric motor. According to Haval this powertrain sends a total system output of 140kW and 375Nm to the front wheels via the firm's proprietary Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).
Though the press release doesn't quote any performance figures, the Jolion HEV is said to sip as little as 5.0l/100km across the combined cycle.
The advanced hybrid system in the Jolion HEV can automatically adjust to suit real-time driving conditions and is capable of running in full electric mode, which will pay dividends when it comes to navigating the stop-start traffic endemic to overcrowded urban areas.
Energy is regenerated to charge the battery when the throttle is released or the brake is pressed and drivers can adjust the power delivery experience by toggling between preset driving modes. These include Standard, Eco, Sports and Snow. Steering wheel feel can also be as easily customised via three adjustable steering modes: Sport, Comfort or Light.
From launch the Jolion HEV is available in two key model derivatives, both of which stand out with LED Premium Vision headlights, fog lights with blue accents, a diamond mesh radiator grille and redesigned front bumper. Other notable exterior tweaks include silver roof rails, flared rear brake lights, a sporty rear diffuser as well as dual vent rear spoilers.
Riding on 17-inch alloy wheels the Luxury model comes locked and loaded with a premium interior offering niceties such as a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry with push-button start, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible) and seven-inch LCD instrument cluster.
Dual-zone climate control and rear passenger vents are also included as standard, as is cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.
The top-tier Super Luxury model builds on this already generous specification with a chunkier set of 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, wireless charging, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and a head-up display.
Additional safety features include a 360º camera with panoramic view, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam and intelligent turning assist, traffic sign recognition, pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind-spot detection and lane change assist.
Price-wise the Jolion HEV Luxury will set you back R549,950, with the flagship Super Luxury coming in at R579,950. This includes a five-year/60,000km service plan, a five-year/100,000km warranty and an eight-year/150,000km hybrid battery warranty.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Thrifty new Haval Jolion HEV arrives in SA
