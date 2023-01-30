Companies / Property

Capco reports strong demand for prime assets in London’s West End

Capco signed 71 new leases and renewals in 2022, including Swiss jeweller Bucherer and restaurant chain Gaucho

BL Premium
30 January 2023 - 12:53 Denise Mhlanga

Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) says its prime assets in London’s West End continue to experience high demand from retailers especially at Covent Garden — the leading retail and dining destination in the UK capital.

In a trading update for the period ended December 2022 on Monday, Capco said like-for-like retail sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels at Covent Garden estate during the Christmas trading period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.