All-new Nissan X-trail makes its debut

Since release two decades ago, the manufacturer claims the X-Trail has sold more than 7-million units worldwide.
This month Japanese carmaker Nissan will launch its new Qashqai in SA. But if you are after a roomier experience, it might be worth sitting tight until the next-generation X-Trail arrives.
It was unveiled to the world last week andsince release two decades ago, the manufacturer claims the X-Trail has sold more than 7-million units worldwide. As far as family-orientated sport utility vehicles go, the vehicle has a pedigree that is tough to dispute.
Stylistically, the newcomer appears to have taken a softer, more rounded physique, evolving from the template set by its predecessor. It is yet another step from the boxy format that characterised earlier expressions. Nissan said the C-pillar was inspired by a dolphin tail, while an assortment of ducts, including a grille shutter, promise enhanced aerodynamic properties.
Inside, Nissan says buyers can expect a more premium execution, with swankier materials, rich details and improved ergonomic qualities. A floating centre console is among the highlights, complemented by a variety of nifty storage spaces, in addition to a bigger luggage compartment quoted at 585l. According to Nissan, a duo of boot boards makes for 16 different configurations, allowing owners to cart a variety of objects.
A 12.3-inch Nissan Connect infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple Car Play, while also offering Wi-Fi connectivity for up to seven smartphones. The driver benefits from a 10.8-inch head-up display system.
Like the latest Qashqai, the X-Trail runs on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-C architecture. The rear suspension is of the multi-link variety, with an updated MacPherson strut set-up at the front. Lightweight materials have been employed on the body, with the front and rear doors, front wings and bonnet made of aluminium.
Pro Pilot, Nissan-speak for semi-autonomous driving functions, can also be expected. Adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assistance relying on steering interventions, as well as autonomous emergency braking are on the cards. Fitment of a central airbag and adaptive Matrix LED lighting elevates the safety level of the vehicle.
Expectedly, electrification is a big part of the model. The X-Trail will feature Nissan E-Power technology: comprising a high-output battery powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. A regenerative braking system means a one-pedal driving style can be adopted.
In addition to this, more conventional mild-hybrid derivatives will form part of the line-up. This includes a 1.5l, turbocharged-petrol unit driving the front wheels, aided by a 12-volt set-up. Nissan will also make its new all-wheel drive system, stylised as e-4ORCE, available, relying on twin electric motors at each axle to deliver greater traction.
It remains to be seen to what extent our local X-Trail range boasts these progressive technologies. Nissan is yet to confirm a launch date for SA.
NEW MODELS
All-new Nissan X-trail makes its debut
