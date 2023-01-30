Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Mercedes-Benz Vans SA has announced the market launch of the 517 Sprinter Panel Van.
The 517 Sprinter line-up replaces the 516 Sprinter line-up, with the key enhancement being a new, more powerful OM654 engine. The new 517 Sprinter outputs 125kW at 3,800rpm 400Nm at 2,400rpm to represent a 5kW and 20Nm gain over its predecessor, with improved fuel efficiency.
The vehicle doesn't change dimensionally. In standard long form it still measures 5,932mm, 2,175mm wide and 2,331mm in height. Overall vehicle weight is 3,550kg with a 3,272mm long load compartment and 2,079mm height. It has a total carrying capacity maximum of 5,539m2.
The 517 Sprinter can also be ordered in extralong guise with a high roof. All-wheel drive suspension is available exclusively in the extralong specification while fleet owners who take driver wellness seriously have the option to include comfortable air-suspension.
Another option is a glass-fibre-reinforced plastic suspension said to be lighter and rust-free compared with a steel suspension. It reduces the vehicle weight, which in turn increases the payload or the load capacity by up to 12kg.
Standard safety assistance systems include airbags, crosswind assist, active brake assist and lane-keeping assist. Optionally, you can fit a rear-view or 360 degree camera, LED high performance headlamps or even self-throttle and brake Distronic cruise control.
You can also opt to fit the dazzling MBUX multimedia system with 10.25-inch touchscreen ahead of the smaller, standard fitment 7-inch unit.
Pricing
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 517 L — R932,084Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 517 XL — R955,241
New Model
Mercedes-Benz 517 Sprinter set for March launch
The new range gets a more powerful engine and other enhancements to the 516 it replaces
