Local Launch
Mitsubishi Triton single cab makes SA debut
The Japanese brand has decided to re-enter the workhorse arena after exiting some years ago
Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA) has launched the facelifted Triton bakkie range, including a single-cab Triton GL.
The launch of the single cab is firmly directed at the fleet and small business market, and aims to provide a cost-effective solution amid steadily rising price of fuel and the recent repo rates hike, explains Jeffrey Allison, GM of marketing at MMSA.
Features include halogen headlamps, central door locking, power windows, vinyl cover on seats, air-conditioning, two air bags and immobiliser.
The 4x2-only model is powered by an 2,4l turbo-diesel engine with 100kW and 324 NM. Overall fuel consumption average is said to be 8.0l/100km from a 75l fuel tank.
The single cab is exclusively available with a six-speed manual transmission and features a limited-slip differential.
Load-carrying capacity is up to 1-tonne, and it rides on 16-inch steel wheels equipped with ABS and EBD enabled brakes.
“Looking ahead for the Triton range we should end the year off with more than 10 derivates so there’s still a lot to be excited about, with a few more additions to the Triton range on the horizon,” says Allison.
“This forms part of our 2023 product offensive, adding to Triton Xtreme 4x2 introduction, GL double cab and a wider range of ASX Aspire, ASX ES and Pajero Sport Aspire.”
The entire commercial vehicle line-up — including the Triton double-cab GL — is covered by a three-year/100,000km manufacturer’s warranty as standard, along with a five-year/90,000km service plan. Five-year/unlimited kilometre roadside assistance is also included. Service intervals are set at every 10,000km.
Pricing
Triton 2.4l DI-SC M/T GL 4x2 — R409,995
