×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Mitsubishi Triton single cab makes SA debut

The Japanese brand has decided to re-enter the workhorse arena after exiting some years ago

16 August 2022 - 17:43 Motor News Reporter
The Mitsubishi Triton range gets a facelift and a new single cab derivative. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mitsubishi Triton range gets a facelift and a new single cab derivative. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi Motors SA (MMSA) has launched the facelifted Triton bakkie range, including a single-cab Triton GL.

The launch of the single cab is firmly directed at the fleet and small business market, and aims to provide a cost-effective solution amid steadily rising price of fuel and the recent repo rates hike, explains Jeffrey Allison, GM of marketing at MMSA.

Features include halogen headlamps, central door locking, power windows, vinyl cover on seats, air-conditioning, two air bags  and immobiliser.

The 4x2-only model is powered by an 2,4l turbo-diesel engine with 100kW and 324 NM. Overall fuel consumption average is said to be 8.0l/100km from a 75l fuel tank.

The single cab is exclusively available with a six-speed manual transmission and features a limited-slip differential.

Load-carrying capacity is up to 1-tonne, and it rides on 16-inch steel wheels equipped with ABS and EBD enabled brakes.

“Looking ahead for the Triton range we should end the year off with more than 10 derivates so there’s still a lot to be excited about, with a few more additions to the Triton range on the horizon,” says Allison.

“This forms part of our 2023 product offensive, adding to Triton Xtreme 4x2 introduction, GL double cab and a wider range of ASX Aspire, ASX ES and Pajero Sport Aspire.”

The entire commercial vehicle line-up — including the Triton double-cab GL — is covered by a three-year/100,000km manufacturer’s warranty as standard, along with a five-year/90,000km service plan. Five-year/unlimited kilometre roadside assistance is also included. Service intervals are set at every 10,000km.

Pricing

Triton 2.4l DI-SC M/T GL 4x2 — R409,995

The new Triton single cab is designed as a workhorse inside and out. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Triton single cab is designed as a workhorse inside and out. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new D-Max feels a big step up from the previous generation

Life with the Isuzu D-Max LSE 4x4 cruises on happily, and we don't feel short-changed that it's not the flagship model
Life
3 weeks ago

Volkswagen Amarok makes global debut

The handsome bakkie along with its Ford Ranger twin will be built exclusively in Pretoria for the global market
Life
1 month ago

GWM celebrates 15 years in SA

To celebrate its 15th birthday locally, GWM is launching a campaign for all customers as well as aspiring customers.
Life
1 month ago

Large-and-in-charge Jeep Gladiator bakkie comes to town

Denis Droppa drives the American double cab 4x4 at its South African launch
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Are we hitting our peak at 60?
Life
2.
Prices released for 2022 Range Rover Sport
Life / Motoring
3.
Toyota tweaks its C-HR for 2022
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Big and bold new Range Rover arrives in SA
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.