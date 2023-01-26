National

AA warns of across-the-board fuel price increases

Automobile Association says petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will be more expensive in February, putting more pressure on cash-strapped South Africans

26 January 2023 - 13:51 Motoring Reporter
Fuel prices across the board are set to increase in February, says the Automobile Association (AA).

Commenting on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund, the AA says petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will be more expensive in February, adding more financial strain to already-cash-strapped South Africans.

The latest data shows an increase of about 52c/l for 95 ULP petrol and about 57c/l for 93 ULP petrol, and increases of between 22c/l and 33c/l for diesel. The price of illuminating paraffin will climb by about 38c/l.

“The data is showing price increases to international petroleum products are the main driver behind this expected increase to local fuel prices, while the strength of the rand against the dollar is limiting these increases by between 10c and 14c on all fuels,” the AA said.

“Increases in fuel prices now, when South Africans are grappling with, among other things, financial pressures and rolling blackouts, is unwelcome. We again urge the government to revisit the fuel pricing structure to find ways to mitigate against this and other possible increases in future.”

