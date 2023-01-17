Life / Motoring

Suzuki to offer five-door Jimny in South Africa

Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way

17 January 2023 - 17:42 Staff Writer
Suzuki's popular Jimny will soon be available with five doors, offering more space. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki has confirmed it will launch a more spacious, five-door Jimny in SA alongside the existing three-door range.

Boasting more rear legroom and boot space, the five-door made its global debut at Auto Expo in India on January 12. It shared the stage with another all-new compact SUV, the Fronx, based on the recently launched Baleno hatchback.

The five-door Jimny and the Fronx are both production-ready models and while timing is still to be confirmed, both models will be available locally.

Suzuki Jimny

The five-door Jimny is 360mm longer than its three-door counterpart, offering more luggage space, while width and height remain unchanged. The wheelbase is stretched by 340mm to 2,590mm.

Enlarging the cabin has also allowed for front seats that can fold flat to connect with the rear seat and create two cushioned sleeping spaces, according to the carmaker.

The vehicle is powered by the same 1.5l petrol engine with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

It has also kept the ladder frame chassis, 210mm ground clearance and AllGrip four-wheel drive system that allows for a change between 2WD and 4WD on the fly. The five-door Jimny is also equipped with its stablemate’s low-range 4WD system for technical off-road driving.

The new model has an approach angle of 36°, a breakover angle of 24° and a departure angle of 50°, compared with the three-door’s 37°, 28° and 49°.

More information on a local launch date and exact specifications and range will be available later.

The Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based crossover. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki Fronx

The new model has two engine options: a 1.2l naturally-aspirated petrol version with outputs of 66kW and 113Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual.

The more powerful option is a turbocharged unit with a 1.0l, Booster Jet (turbocharged) engine generating 73kW and 147Nm. Transmission choices are a five-speed manual or six-speed auto.

It is the same length as the Vitara Brezza — 3,995mm — which was renamed the Brezza at the launch of the second generation in 2022.

While the local range, engines and pricing will only be made available later, the Fronx will slot in below the new Suzuki Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara is expected in SA soon and it will be the first model to offer the option of a hybrid petrol-electric powertrain.

