Toyota offers low-priced medical roadside assistance

The carmaker has partnered with Rocket medical emergency services to offer the service through the MyToyota app from R250 annually

15 May 2024 - 20:25
by Motor News Reporter
Toyota customers using the service will be backed by Rocket’s fleet of helicopters and network of authorised road ambulance services. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota SA is offering emergency medical roadside assistance to customers from R250 a year.

It has partnered with Rocket medical emergency services to offer the service through the MyToyota app. Additionally, all extended warranties signed from the start of the rocket partnership (January 2024) can have Rocket medical emergency services as a standard value add.

John Thomson, VP Future at Toyota SA, said Rocket was one of the country’s leading helicopter emergency medical service providers and the partnership enhances Toyota owners’ peace of mind by providing life-saving services at a fraction of the cost.

Customers using the service will be backed by Rocket’s fleet of helicopters and network of authorised road ambulance services, providing swift assistance to those in need, 24 hours a day.

With a 24/7 emergency management centre, customers have unlimited access to emergency calls, a medical SOS button, and a panic app on their mobile devices, providing assistance at the touch of a button.

Once the SOS button has been pressed on the app, Rocket medical emergency services will begin tracking the client’s location and dispatch the appropriate emergency services to the scene of the emergency.

DA calls for lifting of import ban on cheap used cars

Naamsa says such a move would destroy vehicle manufacturing in SA
1 week ago

Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby reflects on lessons of 2022 floods

Floods shut the Prospecton plant for 16 weeks
3 weeks ago

This is what it costs to subscribe to a Toyota instead of buying it

Kinto One makes it cheaper to put a car in your garage, as long as you don't mind not owning it
5 months ago
