More than 37-million Golfs have been sold in eight generations. Picture: SUPPLIED
With the Volkswagen Golf celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, a teaser video posted from the LinkedIn account of former VWSA boss and now global CEO Thomas Schäfer’s hints at a new derivative.
The clip posted on May 13 shows intentionally pixelated footage of the car at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany. The company has confirmed it will celebrate this milestone on May 31 during Germany’s annual Nürburgring 24 Hours touring car and GT endurance race where it will reveal this new GTI variant.
Though it’s hard to pick out much detail, it appears the new GTI variant sports a new front bumper design and a unique set of alloy wheels.
You can be sure these revisions will be complemented by a host of other exterior and interior tweaks. We’d also bet on the inclusion of a fruitier exhaust system (probably something similar to the titanium Akrapovic system that graced the recent Clubsport 45) and a bump in power — the venerable EA888 2.0l turbo motor is up for it.
VW traditionally celebrates Golf birthdays with special edition models, so, will it be a Clubsport 50? Edition 50? Stay tuned for when all is revealed at the end of the month.
Golf GTI fans in for a treat as VW unveils new model on May 31
