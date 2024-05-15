EnX reports a strong first half
It expects to implement the Eqstra disposal during June
15 May 2024 - 10:49
Petrochemicals, equipment and logistics company enX Group has reported a strong performance for the first half, with earnings doubling.
The group reported headline earnings per share from continuing operations of 61c from 29c a year ago. Revenue was up 5% at R2.1bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.