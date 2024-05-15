Stefanutti shares rise on report of narrowing loss from continuing operations
It expects a headline loss for continuing operations of between 8.19c and 2.73c
15 May 2024 - 09:39
Shares in construction group Stefanutti Stocks, which is undergoing restructuring, jumped as much as 14% on Wednesday after it said it expected its full-year loss for continuing operations to narrow.
In early trade on the JSE, Stefanutti’s shares were up 14.4% to R1.19...
