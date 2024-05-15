Milan wins tight stage from Merlier who is relegated for interference

Jonathan Milan celebrates on the podium after winning stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 15 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek claimed his second stage victory of this year's Giro d’Italia as he won stage 11 after outsprinting Tim Merlier, who was later relegated to 89th for moving across Juan Sebastian Molano at the finish.
The 207km ride from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare had a flat final 100km, meaning this was always likely to be a chance for the sprinters to claim a stage win, and Milan triumphed again, just as he did on stage four.
“Last year after I won, I was always up there in the sprints but I couldn’t win another one. It’s important to learn from the mistakes I’ve made in the past,” Milan said.
Belgium’s Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step had won stage three, and as the peloton bore down on the finish line it was between himself and Milan, and the Italian who had been pipped by Olav Kooij on stage nine, proved the strongest.
Milan strengthened his grip on the points jersey, while Pogacar finished safely in the bunch, avoiding a crash near the end, and keeps the maglia rosa, 2min 40sec ahead of Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez of Bora-Hansgrohe.
Thomas Champion (Cofidis) was the first to attack after the start and he was soon joined by Team Visma-Lease a Bike pair Edoardo Affini and Tim van Dijke.
The trio were never allowed to create too much of a gap by the peloton, controlled by Milan’s Lidl-Trek team, and they were caught with 35km to race to set up the expected sprint finish.
“Winning is not just about the 20sec of the sprint that make the victory in the end. It was all the work the guys did today to support me and bring me to the crucial position for the sprint,” Milan said.
Coming to the line, Merlier led the way, with Colombia’s Molano of UAE Team Emirates forced out wide which hampered his chances in the dash for the finish, but Milan powered home and took the win, while Merlier was punished for his manoeuvre.
Australia's Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was promoted to second place with Italy's Giovanni Lonardi taking third.
"Merlier is always tricky to predict in the final and how to move," Milan said."In the end, I found myself on his wheel. I think it was the perfect wheel. He started his sprint really strong but then I tried to make mine and it went good."
Milan wins tight stage from Merlier who is relegated for interference
Tadej Pogacar maintains his hold on the leader’s jersey in Giro d’Italia
Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek claimed his second stage victory of this year's Giro d’Italia as he won stage 11 after outsprinting Tim Merlier, who was later relegated to 89th for moving across Juan Sebastian Molano at the finish.
The 207km ride from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare had a flat final 100km, meaning this was always likely to be a chance for the sprinters to claim a stage win, and Milan triumphed again, just as he did on stage four.
“Last year after I won, I was always up there in the sprints but I couldn’t win another one. It’s important to learn from the mistakes I’ve made in the past,” Milan said.
Belgium’s Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step had won stage three, and as the peloton bore down on the finish line it was between himself and Milan, and the Italian who had been pipped by Olav Kooij on stage nine, proved the strongest.
Milan strengthened his grip on the points jersey, while Pogacar finished safely in the bunch, avoiding a crash near the end, and keeps the maglia rosa, 2min 40sec ahead of Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez of Bora-Hansgrohe.
Thomas Champion (Cofidis) was the first to attack after the start and he was soon joined by Team Visma-Lease a Bike pair Edoardo Affini and Tim van Dijke.
The trio were never allowed to create too much of a gap by the peloton, controlled by Milan’s Lidl-Trek team, and they were caught with 35km to race to set up the expected sprint finish.
“Winning is not just about the 20sec of the sprint that make the victory in the end. It was all the work the guys did today to support me and bring me to the crucial position for the sprint,” Milan said.
Coming to the line, Merlier led the way, with Colombia’s Molano of UAE Team Emirates forced out wide which hampered his chances in the dash for the finish, but Milan powered home and took the win, while Merlier was punished for his manoeuvre.
Australia's Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was promoted to second place with Italy's Giovanni Lonardi taking third.
"Merlier is always tricky to predict in the final and how to move," Milan said."In the end, I found myself on his wheel. I think it was the perfect wheel. He started his sprint really strong but then I tried to make mine and it went good."
Reuters
Valentin Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro stage 10
Pogacar retains Giro lead as Kooij pips Milan in stage nine sprint
Spain’s Pelayo Sanchez wins Giro stage six, Tadej Pogacar retains lead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.