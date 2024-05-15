Sport / Other Sport

Unpredictable Jordan Spieth eyes grand slam

American golfer has chance of claiming trophy that will earn him a career grand slam

15 May 2024 - 17:45
by Frank Pingue
Jordan Spieth. Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS
Jordan Spieth. Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

Toronto — Jordan Spieth may be flying under the radar ahead of this week’s PGA Championship given his recent form but he cannot escape talk about his latest chance at claiming the one trophy standing between him and the coveted career grand slam.

If Spieth can win the PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, he would become only the sixth player to complete the grand slam of golf’s four Majors.

“It’s the one that’s eluded me so far, and it would be pretty incredible to work my way into contention and have a chance this week and see if I can try to make that history,” he said.

“I’ve had a number of chances since having the other three and come close a couple times, but never quite close enough at the end to really have a chance, so that would obviously be the goal this week.”

This week at Valhalla will mark Spieth’s eighth attempt at joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in golf’s elite club of those who have completed the career grand slam.

While he admits it would be rewarding to join that group of grand slam winners he insists he is more focused on simply adding to the three Major titles he already has, regardless of which of the blue-riband events they come from.

“I would take any and all and as many Majors as possible regardless of where they come. It’s just kind of a cool thing if you’re able to hold all four,” Spieth said.

“There’s just not many people in the game that have done that and you have an opportunity to do things that are unique in the game of golf, that’s what kind of stands out, stands the test of time afterwards.”

Spieth has fallen mightily from his hallmark 2015 form when he won the Masters and US Open, finished in a share of fourth place at the British Open followed by a runner-up showing at the PGA Championship that put him atop the world rankings.

Now 24th in the rankings, he arrives at the year’s second Major having missed the cut in four of his past five tournaments that had a 36-hole cut, including at The Players Championship and Masters.

Regardless of form, he has a knack of taking residence on major championship leaderboards and he is encouraged by his game even if it has not translated into a victory on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage.

“It’s kind of been that, this weird bit of lack of patience, but my game feels actually really good,” he said. “And I think any week, it wouldn't surprise me if I found my way into contention any week right now.”

Reuters

Rory McIlroy takes fourth Wells Fargo Championship title

Northern Irishman says Quail Hollow and Charlotte ‘have been really good to me’
Sport
2 days ago

Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods headline PGA Championship field

Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler also on list to play at next week’s golf championship
Sport
1 week ago

Albertse celebrates Tournament of Champions victory

Golfer claims R1m cheque for first place at Royal Johannesburg on Sunday
Sport
1 week ago

SA golf champions gather for inaugural Tournament of Champions

Sunshine Tour will be represented by all winners from last season
Sport
2 weeks ago

Spieth looks to get back to winning at CJ Cup

Crowd favourite failed to beat South Korea’s KH Lee in 2022 edition of the tournament
Sport
1 week ago
