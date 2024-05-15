Van der Dussen puts aside his World Cup dismay

Rassie Van Der Dussen. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Rassie van der Dussen admits that he finds himself in “a weird situation” as he prepares to leave for the West Indies with the Proteas this weekend.
Omitted from the squad for the T20 World Cup, Van der Dussen has had to try to suppress his disappointment while assisting close mates and younger players with their preparation for the tournament.
He is in a 15-player squad for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies in Jamaica next week. Half of that group will then head to the US, where SA will open their T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3.
“Obviously I’m disappointed not to be in the final 15; anyone would be. I’ve had a really good year, I gave myself every chance that I could to break into the 15. But the coach has to make his call and pick the 15 he thinks has the best chance.”
The West Indies series would have counted as a warm-up ahead of the World Cup, but because eight players, including skipper Aiden Markram, are still at the IPL, head coach Rob Walter had to select an alternative squad for the Caribbean.
“It’s just a weird situation,” said Van der Dussen. “Ideally, you want the squad to spend some time together and play together, but the IPL complicates that to an extent.”
Van der Dussen remains the second-highest run scorer in all T20 matches in 2024, scoring 1,023 runs at a strike rate of 146.33. The problem for him is that two of his teammates at the Lions, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton, are third and fourth this year, and the wafer-thin margin between the trio was always going to leave someone feeling disheartened.
“There were reasons given ... whether I agree with them or not is irrelevant,” he said about missing out on a World Cup spot. “It is not a case of me standing here saying ‘I need to be there instead of someone else’.”
The Proteas will depart for Kingston on Saturday and the first match will be played next Thursday.
Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada returned home early from the IPL after sustaining a soft tissue infection in his right leg. Rabada consulted a specialist shortly after his return, and his progress is being monitored by Cricket SA’s medical team.
He will not be heading to the Caribbean at the weekend, but the injury is believed not to be serious and shouldn’t hamper his World Cup campaign.
Van der Dussen puts aside his World Cup dismay
He is in the squad to play West Indies, and says he will help teammates prepare for the tournament
Rassie van der Dussen admits that he finds himself in “a weird situation” as he prepares to leave for the West Indies with the Proteas this weekend.
Omitted from the squad for the T20 World Cup, Van der Dussen has had to try to suppress his disappointment while assisting close mates and younger players with their preparation for the tournament.
He is in a 15-player squad for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies in Jamaica next week. Half of that group will then head to the US, where SA will open their T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3.
“Obviously I’m disappointed not to be in the final 15; anyone would be. I’ve had a really good year, I gave myself every chance that I could to break into the 15. But the coach has to make his call and pick the 15 he thinks has the best chance.”
The West Indies series would have counted as a warm-up ahead of the World Cup, but because eight players, including skipper Aiden Markram, are still at the IPL, head coach Rob Walter had to select an alternative squad for the Caribbean.
“It’s just a weird situation,” said Van der Dussen. “Ideally, you want the squad to spend some time together and play together, but the IPL complicates that to an extent.”
Van der Dussen remains the second-highest run scorer in all T20 matches in 2024, scoring 1,023 runs at a strike rate of 146.33. The problem for him is that two of his teammates at the Lions, Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton, are third and fourth this year, and the wafer-thin margin between the trio was always going to leave someone feeling disheartened.
“There were reasons given ... whether I agree with them or not is irrelevant,” he said about missing out on a World Cup spot. “It is not a case of me standing here saying ‘I need to be there instead of someone else’.”
The Proteas will depart for Kingston on Saturday and the first match will be played next Thursday.
Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada returned home early from the IPL after sustaining a soft tissue infection in his right leg. Rabada consulted a specialist shortly after his return, and his progress is being monitored by Cricket SA’s medical team.
He will not be heading to the Caribbean at the weekend, but the injury is believed not to be serious and shouldn’t hamper his World Cup campaign.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.