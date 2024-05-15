Sport / Soccer

Broos names Foster in Bafana squad, no place for Mabasa

Another notable inclusion is Orlando Pirates’ skilful 19-year-old attacker Relebohile Mofokeng

15 May 2024 - 17:16
by Marc Strydom
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Lyle Foster has been included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’
36-player provisional squad for next June’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria away and Zimbabwe at home.

There was no room, however, for Orlando Pirates’ in-form centre-forward Tshegofatso Mabasa, who tops the Premier Soccer League scoring chart with 15 goals.

The SA Football Association said the “final 23-member squad will be announced in the next few days”.

Mabasa’s Bucs teammate Evidence Makgopa, who played a crucial role for Bafana as they won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January and February, earns a recall having recently returned from injury.

Burnley striker Foster withdrew from the squad that did duty at the Nations Cup over mental health issues though he then returned to action for the club — relegated from the English Premier League this past weekend — before the tournament.

He was not selected for Bafana’s friendlies in Algeria in March, against Andorra and Algeria as Foster’s future with the national team remained clouded.

Broos said after the Nations Cup he would engage the Pirates youth product and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the striker’s future with Bafana.

Another notable inclusion is Pirates’ skilful 19-year-old attacker Relebohile Mofokeng who has caught the eye with his performances.

Bafana meet Nigeria in Lagos on June 6, then host Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on June 11.

SA are in second place in group C on three points to Rwanda on four. Nigeria, Lesotho and Zimbabwe have two points and Benin one.

The top teams from the nine African groups qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US. The four best runners-up go into a playoff to decide one side that will contest a six-team intercontinental tournament.

Bafana started with a 2-1 win against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, then lost 2-0 away to Rwanda, both in November 2023.

Nigeria’s poor start, drawing matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, has left the group wide open and SA could put themselves in the driving seat with positive results in June’s matches.

Bafana provisional squad

Goalkeepers:

  • Ronwen Williams
  • Bruce Bvuma 
  • Ricardo Goss
  • Veli Mothwa 

Defenders:

  • Nyiko Mobbie 
  • Thabiso Monyane 
  • Thapelo Morena 
  • Innocent Maela
  • Nkosinathi Sibisi 
  • Aubrey Modiba 
  • Given Msimango 
  • Mothobi Mvala 
  • Tapelo Xoki 
  • Khuliso Mudau 
  • Terrence Mashego 
  • Thabo Moloisane 
  • Siyabonga Ngezana 
  • Grant Kekana 

Midfielders:

  • Teboho Mokoena
  • Grant Margeman
  • Jayden Adams 
  • Bathusi Aubaas
  • Sphephelo Sithole 

Forwards:

  • Themba Zwane 
  • Devin Titus 
  • Oswin Appollis 
  • Patrick Maswanganyi 
  • Mlondi Mbanjwa
  • Iqraam Rayners 
  • Tshepang Moremi
  • Elias Mokwana 
  • Lyle Foster
  • Evidence Makgopa
  • Percy Tau 
  • Relebogile Mofokeng 
  • Mihlali Mayambela 
