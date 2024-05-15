German Reit DKR’s first half net rental income falls on higher expenses
The company recently announced a plan to delist from the JSE
15 May 2024 - 08:12
German real estate investment trust (Reit) Deutsche Konsum Reit (DKR), which recently announced plans to withdraw its secondary listing on the JSE, has reported a slight rise in net asset value per share for the first half.
Its net asset value per share — or EPRA NTA — rose to €7.91 in the six months to the end of March from €7.64 at end-September, the group said in a statement on Wednesday...
